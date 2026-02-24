Dual cure medical adhesive features high Tg and autoclave resistance

Master Bond UV26DCMed is a one component, dual cure adhesive system designed for medical device assembly. It is specifically engineered for reusable devices that require repeated sterilization, including steam autoclaving, ethylene oxide, and glutaraldehyde. The system also demonstrates compatibility with various hydrogen peroxide sterilization systems. UV26DCMed is biocompatible and meets ISO 10993-5 requirements for non-cytotoxicity.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

UV26DCMed utilizes UV light for rapid fixturing and heat to fully polymerize shadowed-out areas. The adhesive cures upon exposure to a UV light source (320–365 nm), followed by a secondary heat cure at 110–125°C for 60–90 minutes. To optimize performance properties and ensure maximum chemical resistance, an additional post-cure at 120–150°C for 1–2 hours is recommended.