Hanson Wade - 7Th Gene Therapy Analytical Development Summit Europe

Clinical momentum is building for gene therapies in Europe as regulators enable smarter, faster pathways

A new chapter is unfolding for gene therapies in Europe. With retinal programs advancing into Phase I/II trials and regulators introducing more flexible approval pathways for rare diseases, the field is regaining strategic clarity.

Yet as development timelines accelerate, the role of analytical robustness becomes even more critical, serving as the foundation for regulatory trust, product consistency, and clinical progression.

AAVantgarde completes enrolment in Phase I/II trial for Usher syndrome type 1B

AAVantgarde has completed enrolment in its Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Usher syndrome type 1B, another milestone reinforcing the strength of Europe's retinal gene therapy ecosystem.

For rare retinal indications, where patient populations are limited and first-to-market positioning is critical, the robustness of the analytical package can directly influence regulatory timelines. Repeat work due to insufficient assay validation or unclear potency characterization risks costly delays and potential clinical holds.

FDA introduces "plausible mechanism" pathway for rare diseases

In parallel, the FDA has announced a new regulatory pathway for rare and ultra-rare diseases centerd around a "plausible mechanism" standard, reducing the historical expectation for two large clinical trials in traditional drug reviews.

For gene therapy developers working in ultra-small patient populations, this represents a significant and positive shift. The new pathway is designed to create a clearer, more standardized route to authorization, while also allowing companies to pursue commercialization, something not permitted under existing compassionate use frameworks.

However, while the evidentiary bar for clinical trial volume may evolve, the need to demonstrate mechanistic credibility, product consistency, and robust analytical control becomes even more critical.

When approval decisions rely on smaller datasets, regulators must have greater confidence in:

Potency assays that clearly link mechanism to functional effect

Characterization strategies that demonstrate product consistency

Assay validation and reproducibility across development stages

Comparability frameworks supporting manufacturing evolution

In short, if clinical data requirements become more flexible, analytical rigor becomes proportionally more important.

Why this matters for European developers

Although the new pathway is FDA-led, many European gene therapy companies are pursuing global approvals.

Aligning analytical strategies to satisfy both EMA expectations and evolving FDA mechanisms will require:

Stronger mechanistic potency assays

Early clarity on assay lifecycle and validation strategy

Clear documentation of product attribute testing across jurisdictions

With no "one-size-fits-all" regulatory template for gene therapies, and each vector and indication demanding bespoke assay matrices, harmonization remains one of the field's most persistent challenges.

Aligning on analytical strategy at the 7th Gene Therapy Analytical Development Summit Europe

These themes will take center stage at the 7th Gene Therapy Analytical Development Summit Europe in London, this May.

Against a backdrop of accelerating retinal programs and evolving regulatory pathways, the meeting provides a timely forum for analytical and CMC leaders to examine how biology-driven assay design translates into regulatory confidence and clinical progression.

AAVantgarde will examine the core challenges and emerging solutions in developing potency assays for AAV vectors. Their session will explore how a deep understanding of vector biology, transgene sequence, and delivery target must inform assay design from the outset. Rather than treating potency as a downstream analytical exercise, they emphasise that assay development should begin with a clear view of the product's mechanism of action and intended biological impact.

Their perspective will sit alongside contributions from UCB, Complement Therapeutics, and Orchard Therapeutics, who will explore how analytical frameworks evolve across clinical phases, how assay robustness underpins comparability, and how regulatory expectations continue to shift across Europe and globally.

Regulator-led discussions with the MHRA will further examine how analytical and QC strategies are assessed under emerging European standards, particularly as agencies seek clearer mechanistic justification and stronger evidence of reproducibility in gene therapy submissions.

With senior leaders from analytical development, QC, and CMC in attendance, the summit is Europe's only forum dedicated exclusively to gene therapy analytics.

In 2026, analytical development is no longer simply a compliance checkpoint; it is a competitive differentiator. For teams advancing gene therapy pipelines across Europe, this is where the next phase of analytical alignment begins.

Find out more about the summit here: https://ter.li/t0ksgt