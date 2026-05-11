Sino Biological unveils EliteScience VIP Partnership program for European researchers

Sino Biological Europe GmbH, the regional subsidiary of global life science reagent and service provider Sino Biological, has recently launched its EliteScience VIP Partnership program, an exclusive premium service tailored to support leading universities, research institutes, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical organizations across Europe.

The EliteScience program offers a suite of exclusive benefits with no annual membership fee, aiming to remove research bottlenecks and accelerate scientific discovery for European researchers. At its core are three standout advantages: guaranteed priority production and shipping to shorten lead times, risk-free CRO services with a strict no results no fees policy, and priority access to free reagent samples from over 77,000 in-stock products.

Members gain comprehensive auxiliary support including one-to-one technical support, 24-hour real-time local specialist response, price protection and bulk order discounts. The program also encompasses a full range of academic initiatives and end-to-end research resources, empowering researchers to elevate overall research efficiency and amplify publication influence.

As a locally operated initiative for the European research community, EliteScience adapts fully to regional research demands and procurement norms, bridging high-quality life science tools with local research needs seamlessly.