Sino Biological launches XPressMAX™ Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit, accelerating AI-powered high-throughput antibody drug discovery

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Sino Biological, Inc., a global leader in recombinant technology, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative XPressMAX Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit (Cat#: CFKIT02) , a cutting-edge solution designed to supercharge artificial intelligence (AI)-driven high-throughput screening pipelines for antibody drug discovery.

Image Credit: Sino Biological Inc.

XPressMAX Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit

The novel kit leverages advanced cell-free protein synthesis technology to enable rapid, efficient in vitro production of target proteins and antibodies–eliminating the constraints of traditional cell-based expression systems. By seamlessly integrating with AI-powered screening platforms, the new offering empowers researchers to dramatically accelerate the identification and optimization of promising antibody candidates, reducing both development timelines and costs.

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Based on an E. coli lysate and fully supplemented with essential transcription and translation components, XPressMAX enables direct protein synthesis from plasmid or PCR templates. Specifically designed for antibody drug discovery, XPressMAX enables rapid expression and validation of VHH, scFv, Fab, and Miniprotein. Leveraging XPressMAX, Sino Biological has established a high-throughput cell-free expression platform that validates 2,000+ scFv/VHH molecules in 3–4 weeks to match AI’s rapid iteration.

XPressMAX highlights

  • Ultra-fast synthesis: Synthesis completed in just 3 hours
  • High success rate: > 99 %, reliable system performance
  • Supports complex disulfide bonding: Native folding and bioactivity without additional enhancers

Our XPressMAX is a significant advancement in research tools and reagents for next-generation therapeutic discovery. By combining rapid, reliable protein expression with intelligent screening, we are helping our partners compress antibody discovery timelines without compromising quality."

Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer, Sino Biological US, Inc.

"AI is revolutionizing antibody screening, but it demands expression systems that can match its speed and throughput," said Dr. Jie Zhang, Sino Biological’s General Manager. "XPressMAX achieves rapid, high-success expression of challenging proteins in as little as 3 hours."

Source:

Sino Biological Inc.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

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