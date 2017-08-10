Parker launches new high flow proportional valve for respiratory medical devices

August 10, 2017

The Precision Fluidics Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, announces the launch of its newest model addition in the miniature high pressure high flow proportional valve series VSO MAX HP for OEMs looking for innovation in controlling the flow of inert gases.

Designed especially for Respiratory medical device applications, the new model utilizes a larger orifice (0.125 in, 3.175 mm) within the same small VSO MAX HP footprint (2.02 in / 51.4 mm tall by 0.69 / 17.4 mm wide) which creates a great combination of pressure range (101 psi, 7 bar), maximum flow at maximum pressure (450 slpm) and a low power requirement (2.2W). Additionally, the VSO MAX HP product family provides a convenient manifold mounting interface and comes oxygen cleaned within the standard offering.

“The Respiratory industry expressed the need for a high flow proportional valve family that can accommodate systems with or without a regulator, provide flexibility to work around inconsistent hospital supply air pressure and continue to maintain a low power profile,” said Sam Ruback, division marketing development manager, Precision Fluidics Division. “By developing this configuration, we are raising the bar in power efficient high flow proportional valves enabling our Partners to develop ventilators in emerging  regions and with different fluidic approaches, expanding the breadth of Parker’s offering for the Life Science Market, and are rounding out a valve family specifically designed to work in this critical life-saving application.”

The VSO MAX HP product family will be manufactured at Parker’s Precision Fluidics facility in Hollis, New Hampshire.

