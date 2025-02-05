The link between air pollution and lower respiratory infections in adults

Research shows that even low levels of air pollution can contribute to severe respiratory infections in adults.

Air contaminated with fumes in city.Study: Long-term exposure to air pollution and lower respiratory infections in a large population-based adult cohort in Catalonia. Image Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com

Lower respiratory infections (LRIs) are more common in children exposed to polluted air, but whether the same risk applies to adults has been unclear. A recent study published in Environment International explores this question, adding urgency to the effort to reduce air pollution.

Introduction

Air pollution is known to increase the risk of lung diseases like asthma, but its connection to LRIs in adults remains uncertain. A 2022 meta-analysis found limited and weak evidence supporting a link between long-term air pollution exposure and adult LRIs.

This association, however, is biologically plausible. Air pollution weakens alveolar macrophages' ability to clear infectious organisms, triggers inflammatory immune responses in the lungs, and upregulates cell receptors that allow pathogens to enter. It also disrupts the gut microbiome, which plays a key role in protecting the body against harmful microbes.

Men appear to be at higher risk for LRIs, potentially due to hormonal differences. Other risk factors include smoking, chronic liver and kidney disease, being underweight, and a history of prior hospital admissions.

While air pollution has declined in many regions over the past decade, even low levels pose a threat to human health. As global populations age, the burden of LRIs linked to air pollution continues to rise.

About the study

This study examined the concentration-response function (CRF) between long-term air pollution exposure and LRI-related hospitalizations in adults, aiming to identify high-risk groups.

Researchers analyzed data from the COVAIR-CAT cohort in Catalonia, Spain, which included over 3.8 million adults. Among them, 93,875 were hospitalized for LRIs.

Related Stories

Participants’ residential addresses were used to estimate their air pollution exposure, and hospital admission rates for LRIs were compared against pollutant concentrations. Researchers also assessed interactions between air pollution exposure and socioeconomic or clinical factors.

Key findings

The study stratified air pollution exposure by pollutant type and intensity, revealing significant differences in hospitalization risk. A one-quartile increase in nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) exposure was linked to an 8% higher risk of hospitalization for LRIs.

For particulate matter (PM2.5, ≤2.5 µm), the risk increased by 10% per quartile change, while PM10 (≤10 µm) showed a 5% increase. Ozone exposure had the highest impact, with an 18% increase in risk per quartile change.

The associations for NO₂ and ozone were non-linear, with the greatest risk increases occurring at both the highest exposures and between the first quartile and the median.

In contrast, PM2.5 and PM10 showed more linear relationships with hospitalization risk. When multiple pollutants were present, the estimated risk associations strengthened compared to exposure to individual pollutants.

Interactions with other factors

LRI-related hospitalizations were more strongly linked to air pollution in older adults (65+), men, and individuals with high blood pressure. Socioeconomic factors and population density did not significantly alter risk.

Older adults made up 24% of the total cohort but accounted for 79% of LRI-related hospital admissions, likely due to weakened immunity and respiratory function. Among men, air pollution exposure increased hospitalization rates by 50%, compared to 3% among women.

Hypertension was present in 23% of the overall cohort but 57% of LRI-related hospitalizations. Diabetes affected 9% of the cohort but 30% of those hospitalized for LRIs. COPD was found in 3% of the cohort but 23% of the hospitalized subgroup.

Implications

Previous studies have linked chronic air pollution exposure to increased pneumonia hospitalizations. This study underscores the serious health risks by demonstrating a significant rise in LRI-related hospitalizations, even at air pollution levels deemed acceptable by current European Union (EU) standards.

The study found that hospitalization risk increases non-linearly, peaking at median concentrations and the highest exposures—consistent with earlier findings on pneumonia incidence linked to long-term pollution exposure.

Interestingly, LRIs were more strongly associated with air pollution than pneumonia and influenza, possibly due to the protective effects of flu and pneumococcal vaccines.

These vaccines not only reduce bacterial respiratory infections but may also help mitigate lung inflammation caused by air pollution. However, they do not protect against LRI-related pathogens such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Conclusions

This study provides strong evidence that long-term exposure to air pollution increases the risk of LRI-related hospitalizations. It also highlights different concentration-response patterns for various pollutants, whether alone or in combination.

The findings identify older adults, men, and individuals with hypertension as particularly vulnerable groups that would benefit from pollution reduction efforts.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, February 05). The link between air pollution and lower respiratory infections in adults. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 05, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250205/The-link-between-air-pollution-and-lower-respiratory-infections-in-adults.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "The link between air pollution and lower respiratory infections in adults". News-Medical. 05 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250205/The-link-between-air-pollution-and-lower-respiratory-infections-in-adults.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "The link between air pollution and lower respiratory infections in adults". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250205/The-link-between-air-pollution-and-lower-respiratory-infections-in-adults.aspx. (accessed February 05, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. The link between air pollution and lower respiratory infections in adults. News-Medical, viewed 05 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250205/The-link-between-air-pollution-and-lower-respiratory-infections-in-adults.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Air pollution linked to head and neck cancer risk
Traffic-related air pollution may raise the risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease
Does air pollution worsen Long COVID? Researchers weigh in
Study investigates ambiguities in ICD coding for respiratory infections
Air pollution and cold temperatures drive bronchiectasis mortality in vulnerable populations
Aircraft noise pollution harms arteries, but heart drugs show promise in animal model research
Air pollution linked to increased hospital admissions for respiratory infections
Novel hMPV strains linked to rising respiratory infections in young children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Reinstating masking curbs hospital viral outbreaks, study confirms