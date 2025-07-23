Long-term air pollution exposure triggers allergic immune responses in the lungs

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pusan National UniversityJul 23 2025

Air pollution is a global health concern, with over 90% of the world's population breathing air that exceeds World Health Organization safety standards. Fine and coarse particulate matter are especially dangerous, as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream. While the link between air pollution and respiratory diseases is well established, how these pollutants disrupt immune responses in the lungs has remained unclear.

In a recent study, a team of researchers led by Professor Changwan Hong from Pusan National University School of Medicine, South Korea, investigated how long-term exposure to particulate matter triggers immune imbalance in the lungs. "Our study reveals how chronic exposure to particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) triggers harmful allergic-like (TH2) immune responses in the lungs by activating oxidative stress and the NRF2 pathway," explains Prof. Hong. This paper was made available online on 8 April 2025 and was published in Volume 82 of Redox Biology on 1 May 2025.

Using a mouse model, the researchers exposed mice to PM10 and PM2.5 daily for 16 weeks. They then analysed lung tissue, plasma, and immune cell profiles to evaluate how particulate matter affected lung health and immune function. Mice exposed to PM showed significant signs of lung inflammation, including alveolar wall thickening, immune cell infiltration, and tissue scarring. These effects were more severe in the group exposed to PM2.5, which is known to reach deeper areas of the lungs.

The researchers also observed a marked shift in immune response. TH1-type immune activity, associated with protective responses, was suppressed, while TH2-associated signals increased. This included elevated levels of cytokines such as IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13, and higher levels of IgE and IgG1, antibodies linked to asthma and allergic inflammation. These findings suggest that long-term exposure to PM skews immune balance toward an allergic-type response.

This immune shift was closely linked to activation of the NRF2 pathway, a key regulator of oxidative stress. NRF2 typically protects against environmental damage, but under chronic activation, it appeared to worsen inflammation. "This mechanistic link explains why air pollution can worsen asthma and other allergic diseases, identifying NRF2 as a key driver of this shift," Prof. Hong notes.

Related Stories

The study offers insight into how chronic air pollution affects respiratory health at a molecular level. By linking NRF2 activation to immune reprogramming, the findings highlight new potential therapeutic targets, such as antioxidants or drugs that regulate NRF2 activity.

"Our findings suggest that targeting oxidative stress or modulating NRF2 activity could be a new strategy to treat or prevent pollution-induced allergic inflammation, such as asthma," says Prof. Hong.

Overall, the research provides a clearer understanding of how pollution impacts the immune system and supports the need for stronger air quality regulations to protect vulnerable populations.

Source:

Pusan National University

Journal reference:

Jo, Y., et al. (2025). Particulate matter exposure induces pulmonary TH2 responses and oxidative stress-mediated NRF2 activation in mice. Redox Biology. doi.org/10.1016/j.redox.2025.103632.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Air pollution fuels artery damage and accelerates heart disease, review finds
Yale study links childhood thyroid cancer risk to air and light pollution
Prenatal air pollution exposure related to subtle fetal brain changes
Seasonal air pollution found to undermine IVF success
Air pollution’s chemical punch alters immune markers in pregnant women, study finds
How air pollution may be undermining your brain—one breath at a time
Prenatal exposure to air pollution and climatic factors associated with adverse birth outcomes in India
Air pollution reshapes children’s nasal microbiome and reduces diversity in winter

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scented wax melts emit harmful nanoparticles