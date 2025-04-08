How air pollution may be undermining your brain—one breath at a time

A decade-long study reveals that specific pollutants, especially from industry and residential fuels, are linked to declines in memory, executive function, and language skills in older adults.

industrial site pouring out pollutants Qaraghandy province, Kazakhstan June 2009Study: Cognitive Performance and Long-term Exposure to Outdoor Air Pollution: Findings from the Harmonised Cognitive Assessment Protocol Sub-Study of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA-HCAP). Image Credit: Neil Bowman/Shutterstock.com

While the link between air pollution and cognitive decline is well established, we still know surprisingly little about how specific types of air pollution affect different areas of cognitive function—or how distinct emission sources play a role in this process.

A recent study published in The Journals of Gerontology sheds new light on these questions, focusing on older adults and examining three key domains of cognitive performance across roughly a decade of exposure to air pollution.

Introduction

Cognitive decline is a common aspect of aging, often reducing both quality of life and life expectancy. Air pollution is estimated to contribute to 2.6% of dementia cases—more than some better-known risk factors like high blood pressure or a sedentary lifestyle.

Among various pollutants, nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5) have emerged as the most closely linked to cognitive impairment. These pollutants can harm the brain and cardiovascular system through both direct exposure and systemic effects.

Notably, PM2.5 and NO₂ originate from multiple sources, and the physical and chemical makeup of these emissions can vary. For example, traffic-related pollution tends to be rich in black carbon and nitrates, while agricultural emissions typically contain more ammonium.

These differences may influence health outcomes. In the U.S., for instance, new cases of dementia have been most strongly associated with PM2.5 from agriculture and wildfires.

Related Stories

This new study set out to explore how long-term exposure to different air pollution sources relates to cognitive performance over time.

About the study

Researchers used data from the 2018 Harmonized Cognitive Assessment Protocol (HCAP), part of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA). They estimated average outdoor concentrations of NO₂, total PM2.5, and PM2.5 from specific sources over the years 2008 to 2017.

They then assessed how these exposures related to three cognitive domains—memory, executive function, and language—as well as overall cognitive function.

The analysis adjusted for potential confounders, including age, sex, socioeconomic status, rural vs. urban location, and educational background. Pre-existing health conditions were not factored in.

Study findings

The average age of participants was 65. About 77% lived in urban areas. A quarter were in the highest socioeconomic bracket, while 14% fell into the most deprived quintile.

Between 2008 and 2017, average NO₂ exposure was about 23 μg/m³, and from 2010 to 2017, average PM2.5 levels were around 12 μg/m³. Encouragingly, both pollutants declined over time—NO₂ fell from 28 μg/m³ in 2008 to 21 μg/m³ in 2017, and PM2.5 dropped from 13.5 μg/m³ to 10.3 μg/m³ over a similar span.

Higher pollution levels were associated with lower cognitive scores, though this relationship followed an inverted J-shape. The worst global cognitive scores were observed at the highest levels of NO₂ and total PM2.5, particularly in residential settings. Executive function and memory followed similar patterns with PM2.5 exposure.

Interestingly, while overall cognitive function was not clearly affected by the source of emissions, language abilities were. Exposure to PM2.5 from industrial activity and residential fuel combustion—including biofuel, oil, natural gas, and coal—was consistently linked to poorer language performance.

These results align with previous findings, though some earlier studies have shown inconsistent links between pollution and domain-specific cognitive outcomes. What sets this research apart is its identification of particular emission sources as potential contributors to language-related decline, pointing to possible damage to the brain’s temporal lobe, which governs language processing.

Conclusions

This study adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that air pollution adversely affects cognitive function, particularly among older adults.

While general cognition, memory, and executive function all showed some vulnerability, the most consistent and specific impact was on language ability—especially in relation to emissions from industrial and residential combustion sources.

One alarming takeaway: all participants were exposed to pollution levels exceeding the World Health Organization’s 2021 Air Quality Guidelines. This highlights an urgent need for more effective public health strategies and environmental policies aimed at reducing pollution, particularly in high-risk areas.

Broader efforts may also include investments in housing, urban planning, healthcare access, and environmental monitoring.

Journal reference:

  • Di Gessa, G., Bloomberg, M., So, R., et al. (2025). Cognitive Performance and Long-term Exposure to Outdoor Air Pollution: Findings from the Harmonised Cognitive Assessment Protocol Sub-Study of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA-HCAP). The Journals of Gerontology. doi: https://doi.org/10.1093/gerona/glaf060.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, April 08). How air pollution may be undermining your brain—one breath at a time. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 08, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250408/How-air-pollution-may-be-undermining-your-braine28094one-breath-at-a-time.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "How air pollution may be undermining your brain—one breath at a time". News-Medical. 08 April 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250408/How-air-pollution-may-be-undermining-your-braine28094one-breath-at-a-time.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "How air pollution may be undermining your brain—one breath at a time". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250408/How-air-pollution-may-be-undermining-your-braine28094one-breath-at-a-time.aspx. (accessed April 08, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. How air pollution may be undermining your brain—one breath at a time. News-Medical, viewed 08 April 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250408/How-air-pollution-may-be-undermining-your-braine28094one-breath-at-a-time.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New method traces development of nervous system and inner ear cells
Can brain-healthy eating improve your quality of life? This study tested it
Study links childhood air pollution exposure to weaker brain connections
NUZ-001 shows positive results in human 3D brain model
Novel PET imaging method quantifies brain inflammation enzyme
Study helps characterize how sleep deficiency may relate to Alzheimer's pathogenesis
Targeting a key protein outside of the brain could help manage Parkinson's-related heart issues
Clinical trial demonstrates safety of targeted treatment approach for deadly brain tumor in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New insights into how glutamate opens brain cell signaling channels