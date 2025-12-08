AI method could help clinicians accurately identify brain tumors and radiation necrosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
York UniversityDec 8 2025

While targeted radiation can be an effective treatment for brain tumors, subsequent potential necrosis of the treated areas can be hard to distinguish from the tumors on a standard MRI. A new study published today led by a York University professor in the Lassonde School of Engineering found that a novel AI-based method is better able to distinguish between the two types of lesions on advanced MRI than the human eye alone, a discovery that could help clinicians more accurately identify and treat the issues.

The study shows, for the first time, that novel attention-guided AI methods coupled with advanced MRI can differentiate, with high accuracy, between tumor progression and radiation necrosis in patients with brain metastasis treated with stereotactic radiosurgery. Timely differentiation between tumor progression and radiation necrosis after radiotherapy in brain tumors is a crucial challenge in cancer centers, since these two conditions require quite different treatment approaches."

Ali Sadeghi-Naini, York Research Chair, senior author of the paper and associate professor of biomedical engineering and computer science

The study, published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics, was conducted in close collaboration with imaging scientists, neuro-oncologists and neuro-radiologists at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre using data acquired from more than 90 cancer patients whose original cancer had metastasized to the brain.

Sadeghi-Naini says the incidence of brain metastasis is rising as treatments improve and survival rates increase. Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), where a concentrated doses of radiation are applied to the cancer lesions only, is effective at controlling the tumors. In up to 30 per cent of cases, SRS is not able to control the tumor and it continues to grow. Where it is successful, healthy brain tissue immediately surrounding the tumor may also die off, called brain radiation necrosis, and it can come with significant side effects.

Related Stories

Sadeghi-Naini and his colleagues introduced a 3D deep learning AI model with two advanced attention mechanisms to differentiate between tumor progression and radiation necrosis using a specialized MRI technique, called chemical exchange saturation transfer (CEST), and found that the AI was able to differentiate between the two conditions with over 85 per accuracy. Sadeghi-Naini says with a standard MRI the two conditions are accurately diagnosed about 60 per cent of the time, and with more advanced MRI techniques alone, the rate increases to about 70 per cent.

"Differentiating tumor progression and radiation necrosis is very important - one needs more anti-cancer therapies and may need to be aggressively treated with more radiation, sometimes surgery. The other may require observation, anti-inflammatory drugs, so getting this right is crucial for patients."

Source:

York University

Journal reference:

Bhatti, N. B., et al. (2025). Attention-Guided Deep Learning of Chemical Exchange Saturation Transfer Magnetic Resonance Imaging to Differentiate Between Tumor Progression and Radiation Necrosis in Brain Metastasis. International Journal of Radiation Oncology*Biology*Physics. doi: 10.1016/j.ijrobp.2025.10.040. https://www.redjournal.org/article/S0360-3016(25)06436-3/fulltext

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Early treatment of slow-growing brain tumors may worsen cognitive function
Fragmented sleep worsens recovery outcomes after traumatic brain injury
Researchers highlight five pathways through which microplastics can harm the brain
Poor lung gas exchange may help explain lingering brain symptoms in Long COVID
Ultrasound technique modifies human reward learning for the first time
Brain recordings reveal why food cravings return despite tirzepatide
Mapping the brain’s wiring changes from birth to old age
Cognitive blocks drive the brain's advantage over AI

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New investment aims to accelerate treatments for low-grade brain tumors