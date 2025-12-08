UCI MIND secures major funding for new Alzheimer's research facility

With a $50 million lead gift from the Quilter family and approximately $30 million in new commitments, the University of California, Irvine's Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders will begin planning to build a state-of-the-art research and care facility to enhance its position as a global leader in Alzheimer's disease and related dementias research and patient care.

UC Irvine alumni Charles Quilter, M.A. '06, Ph.D. '10, and Ann Quilter, M.S. '79, and their family members Patrick, Chris, Matt and Patty made the generous contribution to UCI MIND. Announced as the final transformational gift of the Brilliant Future campaign during the university's celebration on Oct. 4, the donation now propels a new campaign to create a dedicated center for advancing UCI MIND's critical mission.

The Quilters' gift has inspired others to pledge support, including Harriet Harris, the Brethren Community Foundation, Michael K. Hayde and Laura Khouri, and Keith Swayne. Together, total contributions for the proposed new building are already nearly $80 million.

We are profoundly grateful to the Quilter family for this remarkable lead gift. Their support will not only help fund a new building, but their gift and the generosity they have inspired in our community will empower UC Irvine to ultimately find cures for Alzheimer's and related dementias." Howard Gillman, UC Irvine Chancellor

According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 7.2 million Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease, a number projected to increase significantly in the coming decades. In Orange County, Alzheimer's is the third-leading cause of death.

The Quilter commitment

Ann Quilter's passion for Alzheimer's research led her to make an initial $5 million gift to UCI MIND at her alma mater. In honor of her dedication, her family then surprised her on her birthday by increasing the donation to $50 million.

"UC Irvine has always been part of who we are," Ann Quilter said. "Our family believes deeply in building community and in supporting the people and places that make a difference. UCI MIND represents hope – not just for scientific breakthroughs but for the families and caregivers who face Alzheimer's every day. We're proud to help strengthen the university that shaped our lives and continues to serve our community."

Growing up in a Marine Corps family that moved about frequently, the Quilters said they were taught to take care of each other and those who needed help. That sense of duty, to one another and to their community, has guided their lives. After settling in Laguna Beach more than 50 years ago, the family became known for civic engagement, entrepreneurial spirit, and philanthropy focused on advancing health, education and well-being.

About the proposed UCI MIND building

UC Irvine is in the early stages of developing this state-of-the-art UCI MIND facility. It will have both research and clinical spaces where interdisciplinary teams from across campus will collaborate and where patients will have access to the latest innovations. In addition, the new home for UCI MIND will have areas that support education and community outreach.

"Inspired by Ann's commitment and made possible through the extraordinary generosity of the Quilter family, particularly Patrick and Chris, Ann Hutchinson Quilter Hall will be a hub for discovery and hope," said Joshua Grill, director of UCI MIND. "Here, new treatments will be tested and the path toward dementia prevention will be blazed. Thanks to the Quilter family's vision and leadership, this facility will bring together science, care and community to accelerate progress and amplify impact."

A collaborative approach

The groundswell of philanthropic support builds upon a $21 million renewal grant UCI MIND received from the National Institute on Aging to reinforce its status as a global leader in Alzheimer's disease and related dementias research. The five-year award underpins the continued work of UCI MIND's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, which has been advancing the understanding of memory impairments and engaging with the community for more than 40 years.

UCI MIND's research harnesses broad expertise from across campus – one of its defining strengths. With more than 75 faculty members from over 25 departments, the institute fosters collaboration among world-class experts in neuroscience, neurology, psychiatry, pathology, geriatrics, nursing, statistics, public health and additional disciplines.

One of 35 Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers across the U.S. funded by the National Institute on Aging, UCI MIND is also Orange County's only state- and federally backed ADRC. The institute is internationally recognized for its landmark studies and innovative research initiatives. It was the first to establish dedicated cores for induced pluripotent stem cells – powerful tools for studying disease mechanisms – and distinctive "special populations," including the oldest old and people with Down syndrome. These programs have positioned UC Irvine as a national leader in understanding how Alzheimer's manifests across unique groups.

A focus on community engagement

The impact of UCI MIND extends well beyond the clinic and the lab. Each year, thousands of Orange County residents benefit from free in-person events, as well as digital outreach and educational resources, making the center a dependable source for the latest information on brain health and aging.

"A cornerstone of our mission is to bring science to the community," Grill said. "We provide the latest, best and most trustworthy information so that people can make choices that optimize their brain health."

More than 6,000 Orange County residents have joined UC Irvine's Consent-to-Contact Registry – an innovative, voluntary database that connects individuals to relevant clinical studies. This effort has generated over 10,000 research referrals, greatly accelerating the pace of discovery and giving community members a straightforward way to contribute to scientific progress. Many of these enrollees may participate in trials of promising new treatments for memory loss before they become widely available.

Harriet Harris

Harriet Harris, a member of the UCI MIND Leadership Council, has made substantial contributions to advance research and training at the institute. She is a founder of the Brethren Community Foundation Fund, which focuses on education and senior health, and she became involved with UCI MIND after losing a loved one to Alzheimer's, an experience that strengthened her commitment to supporting its mission.

"Each discovery brings us closer to a future where Alzheimer's is not a life sentence. Supporting UCI MIND means investing in discoveries that can change lives – not someday but soon. I'm proud to be part of a movement that brings real hope to families everywhere."

Keith Swayne

Keith Swayne is involved with numerous community organizations, including the Orange County Community Foundation. He is co-founder of the Keith and Judith Swayne Family Foundation and a longtime member of the UCI MIND Leadership Council. His wife, Judith Swayne, shaped Orange County's philanthropic landscape by founding the Orange County Community Foundation in 1989, serving on several nonprofit boards before passing away in 2014 from Alzheimer's disease.

"Philanthropy has the power to move society forward in ways nothing else can. When we combine generosity with purpose, we create momentum that transforms institutions and communities alike. UCI MIND embodies that spirit, advancing science and compassion hand in hand."

Michael K. Hayde and Laura Khouri

Laura Khouri and her husband, Michael K. Hayde, have contributed to various health-related initiatives at UC Irvine throughout the years, with Hayde serving on UCI Health committees and Khouri on the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute Board of Advisors since 2019. They became involved with UCI MIND in 2023 through Harriet Harris.

Michael K. Hayde

"Buildings are more than bricks and mortar; they're symbols of our shared values. This new facility will stand as a testament to what's possible when a community comes together to confront one of the greatest health challenges of our time."

Laura Khouri

"Great buildings tell great stories. Ann Hutchinson Quilter Hall will not only house groundbreaking research but represent the compassion, collaboration and commitment that define UC Irvine and its mission to make a lasting difference."