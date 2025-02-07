Study reveals health and economic impact of air pollution in aging societies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of TokyoFeb 7 2025

Air pollution is a growing health issue worldwide, and its impacts are often underestimated in aging societies like Japan. A new study led by researchers from the University of Tokyo highlights how fine particulate pollution, or PM2.5, not only worsens health outcomes, but also creates significant socioeconomic challenges in regions with aging populations and limited medical resources. The researchers hope these findings motivate policymakers to tackle the interrelated issues behind this problem.

PM2.5 refers to microscopic particles of pollution small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, leading to severe respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. PM2.5 are small enough to evade the body's natural defenses in the nose and throat, making direct prevention difficult. This becomes especially problematic in elderly populations.

As we age, our immune systems weaken and our bodies are less able to defend against pollutants. Even moderate exposure can exacerbate pre-existing conditions, leading to higher hospitalization rates and premature mortality. Our study provides new insights into impacts of PM2.5 in aging regions, with a particular focus on the mismatch between those impacts and regional medical resource distribution."

Associate Professor Yin Long, lead author

 The study focuses on Japan, a country where almost 30% of the population is aged 65 or older. Researchers examined the relationship between PM2.5 exposure, health care disparities and economic impacts. They found that rural regions in western Japan, where aging is more pronounced, suffer disproportionately from the dual burden of PM2.5 pollution and less comprehensive medical infrastructure. These areas face higher economic costs compared to urban regions, which tend to be much better equipped and staffed.

"Many rural areas lack the specialized hospitals and trained professionals needed to treat diseases exacerbated by PM2.5, such as strokes and heart attacks," said Long. "For some working-age seniors, PM2.5 exposure is linked to increased rates of severe illnesses, forcing many to leave the workforce earlier than planned. This not only affects their financial independence, but also places additional pressure on younger generations to support them."

The study's economic analysis reveals PM2.5-related deaths and illnesses contribute to rising socioeconomic costs that exceed 2% of the gross domestic product in some regions. The intergenerational inequality PM2.5 impacts poses a challenge for policymakers aiming to ensure both economic stability and equitable access to health care. The researchers emphasize these issues are not limited to Japan. Countries with aging populations and rising pollution levels, including China and parts of Europe, might face similar challenges.

"Our framework can be adapted to analyze these impacts globally. By identifying the most vulnerable populations and regions, governments can allocate resources more effectively," said Long. "For example, stricter pollution controls, investments in health care infrastructure and international cooperation to address transboundary pollution could all help. And expanding green infrastructure in urban areas can increase plants which naturally filter pollutants, while telemedicine could improve health care access in remote regions."

Long and her team also suggest policies targeting vulnerable populations, such as subsidies for elderly care and community health programs. "The health of our elderly is not just a personal matter, it's a public issue with profound social and economic implications," said Long. "Acting now could save lives and reduce long-term costs for everyone." 

Source:

University of Tokyo

Journal reference:

Xu, X., et al. (2025). Rising socio-economic costs of PM2.5 pollution and medical service mismatching. Nature Sustainability. doi.org/10.1038/s41893-025-01509-9.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s linked to aging brain’s failing waste disposal
Poor diet choices associated with faster biological aging
WSU scientists create genetically engineered mice to study cellular aging
Air pollution linked to increased hospital admissions for respiratory infections
Ethnicity and mental health impact brain health in rural older adults
Social and health disparities drive brain aging in Latin America
Premature aging and cognitive decline could be detected by ECG tests and AI
Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D slow biological aging in older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Traffic-related air pollution may raise the risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease