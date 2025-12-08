PTSD may be linked to accelerated brain aging among World Trade Center responders

Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have found that post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may be linked to accelerated brain aging among World Trade Center (WTC) responders involved in rescue and recovery operations after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The study, published in Translational Psychiatry, is the first to apply a deep learning-based brain age model to this population.

The team used BrainAgeNeXt, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence model trained on more than 11,000 MRI scans, to estimate each participant's "brain age." They found that WTC responders with PTSD had brains that appeared significantly older than their chronological age compared to those without PTSD. Longer exposure duration at Ground Zero further amplified this effect.

These findings suggest that PTSD is not only a psychological condition but may also have measurable effects on the brain's aging process. Understanding these changes helps us recognize the neurobiological toll of trauma and can guide early interventions to protect brain health." Azzurra Invernizzi, PhD, postdoctoral fellow, Department of Environmental Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and study's first author

The results provide new evidence that the long-term impact of PTSD extends beyond mental health, potentially increasing the risk of age-related neurodegenerative conditions. The study offers a new biomarker-brain age-that could be used to monitor neurological health in trauma-exposed populations. The findings also underscore the importance of continued monitoring and support for WTC responders as they age, and highlight the need for policies that integrate mental and neurological health care for trauma-exposed populations.

"Many 9/11 responders continue to experience the effects of trauma decades later," said Megan K. Horton, PhD, MPH, Professor of Environmental Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai and senior author of the study. "By applying advanced neuroimaging tools, we're uncovering how PTSD and prolonged stress may alter brain structure and function over time. This work is crucial for developing strategies to detect and prevent early signs of cognitive decline."

The study involved collaboration with researchers from the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. It was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the National Institute on Aging, the National Institutes of Health, and the Swiss National Science Foundation, among others.

"Mount Sinai has long been at the forefront of caring for World Trade Center responders," said Michael A. Crane, MD, MPH, Medical Director, World Trade Center Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence at Mount Sinai. "This study exemplifies our commitment to combining neuroscience, environmental health, and advanced computational tools to better understand and address the long-term impacts of trauma."