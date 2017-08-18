New Genova Bio Life Science Spectrophotometer launched by Jenway®

Cole-Parmer Ltd announced today that Jenway®, a leading UK manufacturer of analytical laboratory instruments, has launched the new Genova Bio Life Science Spectrophotometer. The Genova Bio, a UV/visible spectrophotometer, has been designed for fast and easy use in life science applications, whilst having a low-price point. It is ideal for molecular biology laboratories, biotechnology, biochemistry and cell biology applications.

The Genova Bio adds to Jenway’s comprehensive range of spectrophotometers. The instrument is compatible with a wide range of small volume cuvettes, making it an excellent tool for measuring the purity and concentration of DNA, RNA and other biological samples.

To optimise sample preparation, the Genova Bio is pre-programmed with methods for the quantification of nucleic acids and proteins. The instrument also has a pre-programmed method for measuring optical density of bacterial cell cultures such as E. coli and yeast cells, enabling scientists to measure cell growth before cell harvesting.

The Genova Bio life science spectrophotometer leverages scanning diode array technology, which uses electrical scanning to measure the entire wavelength range (198nm to 800nm) simultaneously in under six seconds. This is ideal where multiple wavelengths are required for purity ratios. The instrument features a large intuitive colour touchscreen interface for simple operation in the lab.

“Our new versatile spectrophotometer has been designed so that all of its features are packaged into a lightweight instrument with a small footprint, weighing under 3 Kg,” said Becky Underwood, Jenway Product Manager, Cole-Parmer Ltd. “The Genova Bio is optimised for life science research, and will provide laboratories worldwide with a robust, reliable, analytical instrument.”