IQ/OQ documentation now available with Electrothermal's digital melting point apparatus

Cole-Parmer Ltd, a leading UK manufacturer of analytical laboratory instruments, announced today that Electrothermal’s IA9300 Digital Melting Point is now available with Installation Qualification and Operation Qualification documentation (IQ/OQ). The IQ/OQ ensures that equipment installation and performance are of the highest standards, guaranteeing that those in regulated industries are compliant with international requirements.

There are increasing demands for laboratory scientists working in regulated industries to produce research and products to predetermined quality standards. Without official recording and reporting of equipment installation and operation, consistency cannot be ensured.

Electrothermal, world renowned for quality heating equipment, now offers the IA9300 melting point apparatus with IQ/OQ documentation. This guarantees premium installation and provides the all-important paper trail for audits and sharing with industry regulators.

The second generation IA9300 has been developed in response to customer feedback. This premium product offers faster heat-up times and features a better resolution than other melting points in the market, making the IA9300 the melting point system of choice for many laboratories.

The IA9300 allows users to measure the melting points of up to three samples simultaneously without sacrificing accuracy; the temperature resolution is within 0.1°C. Its ergonomic design ensures comfortable viewing, with a height-adjustable extension arm and a rotatable viewing head offering 8x magnification.

“The ergonomic design of the IA3900 digital melting point was very well received, and we believe the addition of the IQ/OQ documentation will add great value for our customers,” said Antony Wozniak, Electrothermal Product Manager.