Nuclera eProtein Discovery system installed at leading academic institutes

Nuclera, the biotechnology company accelerating protein expression and purification workflows through its benchtop protein system, today announced it has successfully completed 11 installs of its eProtein Discovery™ system, including at leading academic institutes.

Following the first launch installation at the University of Southampton1, the system has been placed in academic institutions, including the University College London, the University of Cambridge, the University of Manchester, The Flanders Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) in Belgium, and the CRUK Cambridge Institute.

Installations of the eProtein Discovery, a protein expression optimization system, across multiple academic laboratories in the UK and Europe, follow the Company’s successful Series B financing round 2. With additional installations scheduled throughout 2024, the commercial launch represents a significant milestone in providing access to the benchtop automated system.

Custom protein reagents required in drug discovery are challenging to manufacture both in terms of cost and time associated. The eProtein Discovery platform overcomes this unmet need by providing rapid access to challenging proteins in a benchtop system in less than 48 hours. Accelerating drug discovery processes by up to 30x, the platform provides sequences and optimal conditions to inform protein manufacturing.

“The commercial launch of our eProtein Discovery platform and placement in leading academic institutes marks a key milestone as we bring to the market a streamlined benchtop solution to accelerate protein production workflows and ultimately the drug discovery process. By launching the eProtein Discovery and reaching 11 installations to date, we are excited to see our technology aid drug development, enabling new drugs to reach the market faster to help patients with much-needed treatment.”

Dr Michael Chen, CEO and co-founder, Nuclera

Related Stories

For more information about Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery platform, please visit: https://www.nuclera.com/system/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Nuclera. (2024, May 02). Nuclera eProtein Discovery system installed at leading academic institutes. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 02, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240502/Nuclera-eProtein-Discovery-system-installed-at-leading-academic-institutes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Nuclera. "Nuclera eProtein Discovery system installed at leading academic institutes". News-Medical. 02 May 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240502/Nuclera-eProtein-Discovery-system-installed-at-leading-academic-institutes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Nuclera. "Nuclera eProtein Discovery system installed at leading academic institutes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240502/Nuclera-eProtein-Discovery-system-installed-at-leading-academic-institutes.aspx. (accessed May 02, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Nuclera. 2024. Nuclera eProtein Discovery system installed at leading academic institutes. News-Medical, viewed 02 May 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240502/Nuclera-eProtein-Discovery-system-installed-at-leading-academic-institutes.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback