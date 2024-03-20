Nuclera joins Tech Nation’s Future Fifty program

Nuclera, the biotechnology company enabling rapid protein expression and purification screening through its eProtein Discovery benchtop protein platform, today announced it has been selected to join the Tech Nation Future Fifty 2024 cohort, a unique program designed for the UK’s next generation of unicorn founders, recognizing the most promising late-stage technology ventures. Launched today during the official event at 10 Downing Street, hosted by the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, the 2024 cohort1 consists of 25 companies with a combined £1.3 billion in funding raised.

This year’s Future Fifty cohort includes some of the best and brightest ventures across biotechnology, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. Nuclera, alongside bit.bio, join the program as the first biotechnology companies in the history of Future Fifty.

Acknowledged as amongst the UK’s most prestigious programs, the Future Fifty is supported by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and represents the largest network of pre-IPO companies in the country. As the only UK-wide accelerator program tailored to late stage ventures Future Fifty has supported some of the UK’s most prominent unicorns, including Monzo, Deliveroo, Starling Bank, and Revolut. Limited to only the most promising series B+ ventures, the program has recently been redesigned to focus on themes of access, growth, and wellbeing; providing founders and senior leadership teams with the contacts, tools, and resources needed to remove barriers to growth and become world-leading brands.

Dr Michael Chen, CEO and co-founder, Nuclera, said: “Joining the Future Fifty program as part of the 2024 cohort is testament to the growth of Nuclera and power of our vision for the eProtein Discovery System. To be recognized as one of the UK’s most exciting growth stage companies emphasizes what we have already achieved and we’re looking forward to continuing our current trajectory with the support of Tech Nation.”

Nuclera was recommended by Tech Nation’s selection committee and ecosystem supporters for the Company’s ability to solve a complex problem in an ingenious way, one of the program’s key selection criteria. Custom protein reagents, required in drug discovery, are challenging to manufacture both in terms of cost and time associated. Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery platform overcomes this unmet need by providing rapid access to challenging proteins in a benchtop system in less than 48 hours. Accelerating drug discovery processes by up to 30x, the platform provides sequences and optimal conditions to inform protein manufacturing including in applications such as small molecule drug discovery, synthetic biology, and vaccine development.

Related Stories Nuclera appoints Joseph Bertelsen as Chief Commercial Officer

For more information about Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery platform, please visit: https://www.nuclera.com/system/