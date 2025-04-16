Nuclera expands eProtein Discovery capabilities to enable membrane protein production

Nuclera, the biotechnology company accelerating protein expression and optimization through its benchtop eProtein Discovery™ system, today announced the addition of a new membrane protein workflow to its system. This expanded capability enables the expression, purification and stabilization of challenging membrane proteins, which are often key targets in therapeutic development. Using cell-free protein synthesis, digital microfluidics, and optimized additive screening, eProtein Discovery can express and purify functional, correctly folded membrane proteins, in 48 hours.

Membrane proteins play vital roles in regulating cellular processes and many are implicated in the development and progression of disease. 60% of FDA-approved drugs target membrane proteins1 yet the extraction and stabilization of these structurally complex proteins remains challenging due to their intrinsic hydrophobic nature.

Nuclera demonstrated the capabilities of eProtein Discovery to produce membrane proteins by synthesizing MsbA (a membrane transporter) and ZMPSTE24 (an integral membrane protein)2. In 24 hours, eProtein Discovery evaluated different expression and purification conditions, including assessing the effects of using nanodiscs, lipids and detergents, to identify the optimal conditions for producing soluble, stable MsbA and ZMPSTE24. Scale-up production of these membrane proteins was achieved within 48 hours, enabling rapid functional evaluation. MsbA and ZMPSTE24 generated using eProtein Discovery had high-yield, were functionally active, and compatible with cryo-Electron Microscopy (cryo-EM).

Existing eProtein Discovery users can access this new membrane protein production capability through a software update.

Membrane protein production has long been a technical challenge, often resulting in misfolded or inactive proteins. eProtein Discovery overcomes these challenges, enabling scientists to rapidly produce functional membrane proteins, accelerating drug discovery and structural biology workflows.”

Dr Toby Ost, SVP of Product Development, Nuclera

Dr Konstantinos Beis, Reader in Membrane Protein Structural Biology, Imperial College London, added: “The eProtein Discovery System is a welcome new toolkit for membrane protein production. We were commissioned via Imperial Consultants to test the protein quality in our lab - and the early results are promising.”

