Nuclera appoints Joseph Bertelsen as Chief Commercial Officer

Nuclera, the biotechnology company enabling rapid protein expression and purification screening through its benchtop protein platform, today announced the appointment of Joseph Bertelsen as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With over 20 years’ commercial leadership experience in the life science tools and drug development industries, Joseph brings an extensive sales record that will be instrumental to the commercial launch strategy and explosive adoption of Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery™ platform.

Joseph joins Nuclera from the Institute for Protein Innovation, a research institute focused on providing synthetic antibodies and protein expertise, where he was the Director of Commercialization responsible for establishing a sustainable antibody distribution entity. Joseph has held numerous senior positions at protein-focused companies driving strategies to maximize industry impact and profitability.

Prior roles include SVP of Global Sales and Marketing at Diagenode (acquired by Hologic), a life sciences company providing tools for molecular epigenetics research and infectious disease diagnostics, and Director of Sales at Abcam, a company specializing in the production and distribution of research antibodies. Joseph has a MSc in Pharmaceutical Medicine from Hibernia College, Ireland, and a BSc in Chemical Engineering from Michigan State University.

“Nuclera is disrupting the protein market with their technology allowing researchers to more easily and quickly have access to proteins for their research. Their benchtop technology has the potential to greatly reduce costs and timelines associated with the drug discovery process. I’m excited to be joining the team at such an exciting phase of the journey to drive adoption of Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery.” Joseph Bertelsen, Chief Commercial Officer

“Appointing our first Chief Commercial Officer marks an exciting step in Nuclera’s journey. With Joe’s strong track record and experience in achieving revenue growth, I look forward to partnering with him on rapidly increasing the number of protein makers that use our eProtein Discovery system to make proteins accessible.” Dr Michael Chen, CEO and co-founder, Nuclera

For more information about Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery platform, please visit: https://www.nuclera.com/system/