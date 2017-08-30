UCLA professor offers 10 tips for college students to ensure good gynecologic health

For young women heading off to college, it can be a time filled with the excitement of living away from home. This new sense of independence should also include taking charge of one's own health, says Dr. Aparna Sridhar, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

As a consulting gynecologist at the Arthur Ashe Student Health Center at UCLA, Sridhar is familiar with the medical concerns of young women, especially when it comes to menstruation, sex, and prevention of gynecological problems. She offers 10 tips for college students to ensure good health:

Visit your doctor before you leave home Know your health details. Ask your parents and doctors about allergies, medical problems and other important health information. Make sure your screenings, immunizations and prescriptions are up to date. An especially important immunization is the one for human papilloma virus, or HPV, the most common sexually transmitted infection in young adults. "It can cause cervical cancer but can be prevented by the HPV vaccination and screening with pap smears," says Sridhar. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has information about screening and vaccination for cervical cancer and HPV. Know where to get healthcare on campus and what your insurance covers Before you arrive on campus, find out where the closest clinic or other healthcare facility is that accepts your health insurance. If taking the student health insurance, know what services are available to you. Check out your school's health center website to learn more. Keep track of your menstrual cycles Problems with menstrual cycles can disturb your school life. By tracking your periods, you can provide valuable information to your gynecologist if you do have issues. "When I ask my patients when their last period was, the first thing they do is open their cell phone. Many women are tracking their cycles through apps now," she says. Go online to research the variety of mobile apps that help you track your menstrual cycle. Sridhar also recommends tracking your moods, cramps and birth control intake. Protect yourself during sex If you are sexually active, protect yourself from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unplanned pregnancies. Condoms are the only way to prevent some STDs. Here is a link to fact sheets about STDs from the CDC. Ask your partner to get tested for STDs if there is a concern. Talk to your doctor about which birth control is right for you. "There is so much incorrect information about birth control on the Internet that it is scary," she cautions. Your doctor can provide information about different methods. Or, you can visit websites such as www.bedsider.org, which provide medically accurate information. For birth control or condom accidents, emergency contraception available for use up to five days after unprotected sex.