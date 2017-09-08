Two major London hospitals introduce smart application to deliver best patient care

Two of London’s largest acute Trusts have introduced Perfect Ward, a smart application that will enable them to continue to deliver the very best patient care. London North West Healthcare NHS Trust and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust are amongst a growing number of healthcare providers to use Perfect Ward to enable staff to record information accurately as well as more quickly and efficiently.

Perfect Ward will replace existing pen and paper audits used to record information regarding the quality of care provided. Now, staff record their audit findings directly into a smartphone or tablet and once completed, automated reporting enables teams to have an immediate view of what is working well and areas that need improvement.

Karen West, who led the implementation at both Trusts, said:

Healthcare providers invest a considerable amount of time and effort in quality audits but many are still using highly manual processes which places a huge administrative burden on frontline nursing staff. It’s so rewarding to see technology that reduces this burden whilst providing staff with clear information that they can immediately use to help improve quality. Both King’s and London North West Healthcare are large, multi-site Trusts and being able to track quality across hundreds of areas can be a challenge. Perfect Ward now provides them with a clear, real time view of quality across the Trust.

Shelley Dolan, Chief Nurse of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said:

The introduction of Perfect Ward will enable King’s to continue to provide the very best care for our patients. As well as reducing the time required to undertake audits, the accuracy of the information captured as well as the real-time reporting will enable us to react more quickly to maintain our high standards of care

Amanda Pye, Chief Nurse at London North West Healthcare NHS Trust said: