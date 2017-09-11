Compounds in fermented fish paste inhibit enzyme involved in cholesterol synthesis

September 11, 2017

Compounds in a fermented fish paste used as a condiment in Indonesia efficiently inhibit an enzyme involved in cholesterol synthesis, reports a study published in the Pertanika journal Tropical Agricultural Science.

Researchers from Sriwijaya University in Indonesia tested the effects of various peptides filtered out of bekasam, a fermented fish paste used in Indonesian cooking, on the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase. They found two peptides inhibited the enzyme.

HMG-CoA reductase catalyzes the conversion of HMG-CoA to mevalonic acid, a necessary step in cholesterol synthesis in the body. Previous studies have reported that some fermented fish products can block this enzyme's activity.

Related Stories

The team prepared bekasam from carp fish that was gutted, washed and soaked in a culture of the bacterium Lactobacillus acidophilus for 30 minutes. The fish were then removed from the culture, mixed with salt and rice, and fermented for seven days. An extract was derived from the resulting bekasam by mixing it with distilled water, centrifuging it, and then filtering it through a tiny membrane. The filtrates were separated according to their molecular size.

A bioactive compound known as lovastatin, found in high concentrations in the extract, successfully inhibited HMG-CoA reductase in an experiment designed to test the enzyme's activity. Another peptide with a larger molecular weight was also found to inhibit HMG-CoA reductase with high efficiency.

During the fermentation process, bacteria help break down proteins into peptides and amino acids. "The use of Lactobacillus acidophilus as a starter culture in the fermentation of bekasam increases the bioactive compounds of HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors," write the researchers in their study.

The team next plans to develop a cholesterol-lowering supplement from bekasam, says Rinto of Sriwijaya University's fisheries technology program, who co-authored the study.

Source:

http://www.pertanika.upm.edu.my/

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vegan diets linked to lower levels of total cholesterol, review finds
Study shows role of cholesterol crystals during heart attack
Clinical benefit of LDL cholesterol lowering therapies could depend on reduction in apoB particles
Penn State researchers find that eating almonds may help improve function of HDL cholesterol
Drugs used for treatment of high cholesterol may benefit patients with cirrhosis
Study: Liver inflammation increases cholesterol levels in people with diabetes
Reducing inflammation without lowering cholesterol significantly lowers rate of recurrent cardiovascular events
Study finds excessive mortality in people with extremely high levels of good cholesterol

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

The report set out the NHS’ intentions of routinizing whole genome sequencing. It is particularly focused towards rare diseases and cancers, although conditions such as obesity, bacterial and other infections are also included.

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
First-in-class investigational drug lowers LDL cholesterol for up to one year, study finds