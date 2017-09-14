Electrical stimulation may help restore function in paralyzed patients

September 14, 2017

Nearly 282,000 people in the U.S. live with paralysis following a spinal cord injury (SCI). A review of more than 90 studies found that electrical stimulation may help restore function in those paralyzed after SCI. The article is published in Physiology.

SCI can cause paralysis in the arms, legs or both, limiting physiological functions such as movement, bladder and bowel control, and temperature regulation. Electrical stimulation, a treatment first developed in the 1960s to treat pain, has been studied as a means to restore movement in paralyzed limbs. Three types of stimulation therapies discussed in the review and found to be effective include:

Related Stories

  • Epidural spinal stimulation-;electrodes placed outside the covering of the spinal cord with a device implanted under the skin to generate electrical pulses-;relieved muscle tightness and improved leg extension, sensation, hand function and bladder control even after therapy ended;
  • Transcutaneous stimulation-;electrodes applied to the skin's surface and using an external pulse generator-;improved muscle tightness and stepping ability; and
  • Intraspinal stimulation-;electrodes implanted directly in the spinal cord; studied mostly in animals-;enhanced reaching, grasping and stepping movements by directly activating nerve cells responsible for movement (motoneurons).

Electrical stimulation may be most effective for SCI-related paralysis when combined with physical therapy and medications that encourage the spinal cord to form new neural pathways. "Going forward, careful and systematic evaluation of therapeutic stimulation approaches and their combinations with molecular and cellular interventions may be necessary to deliver effective new treatments to benefit people with spinal cord injuries," the authors wrote.

Source:

http://www.the-aps.org/mm/hp/Audiences/Public-Press/2017/59.html

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Machine learning and whole-genomic sequence data could predict physical traits including the face for identification study reveals
Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat
NIH grant supports temple researchers' exploration of stem cell-based treatments for heart repair
Small increases in physical exercise can lower chances for major mobility loss in older adults
Antibody therapy found effective in subgroup of patients with treatment-resistant COPD
Component of fire ant venom shows promise as a psoriasis treatment
Parkinson’s disease detection by simple smell or drawing tests find two parallel studies
Study confirms tattoo nanoparticles migrate around the body

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study provides first structural glimpse of circadian clock's molecular machinery