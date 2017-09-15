NRS Healthcare publishes new free Carer’s Guide to Alzheimer’s Disease

September 15, 2017

40% of family caregivers looking after someone with Alzheimer’s say they experience high or very high emotional stress levels. In support of World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, NRS Healthcare have released a Carer’s Guide to Alzheimer’s Disease in order to highlight the vital role that carers play and to offer some advice on dealing with specific situations carers may encounter.

Over 850,000 people are currently living with dementia and Alzheimer’s across the UK, with numbers set to reach over 1 million by 2025 and 2 million by 2051. However, there are many more people who feel the effects of the disease in their lives every day: the caregivers and families of those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

September is host to World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and 2017 marks the 6th year of the campaign. The theme is “Remember me”, which aims to highlight the importance of recognising the early signs of dementia in order to get a timely diagnosis.

To help raise awareness of the hard work and additional support that caregivers provide every day for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, NRS Healthcare have released a Carer’s Guide to Alzheimer’s Disease in conjunction with World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The guide includes:

  • Facts and stats on people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
  • Stats on carers who look after those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
  • An illustrated Day in the Life of an Alzheimer’s Caregiver.
  • Advice on how to deal with difficult situations as a carer, such as when the person becomes aggressive or forgets who you are.
  • Advice for carers on looking after themselves.
  • Products that can help increase the independence of someone living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

In addition, NRS Healthcare have also interviewed a woman who cared for her mum towards the end of her life after receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. This interview highlights the need for more information to be shared with carers on how they can deal with specific situations and how and where they can seek external help if needed.

The Carer’s Guide to Alzheimer’s will be shared on NRS Healthcare’s blog and social media during World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in September, with a goal of reaching as many people as possible to help them understand the challenges carers face.

