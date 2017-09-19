Online toolkit helps health professionals to integrate genomics into patient care

Nurses and other health professionals looking to integrate genomics into patient care now have access to an online toolkit with more than 100 resources, part of a new website launched by the National Human Genome Research Institute.

Developed with input from clinical educators and administrators, The Method for Introducing a New Competency in Genomics (MINC) website provides resources for nursing leaders at all levels of genomics competency, ranging from basic knowledge about genomics to its practical impact on healthcare systems and policies.

The website addresses the need for healthcare professionals to stay abreast with the rapidly changing healthcare environment. Its resources can help practicing nurses care for patients undergoing genomic testing and treatments, build awareness in their communities, and understand how to prepare their workforce for emerging clinical applications.

"The MINC toolkit is a starting point for healthcare providers who want to promote genomic integration into practice to benefit their patients," said Laura Lyman Rodriguez, Ph.D., director of the Division of Policy, Communication, and Education at NHGRI. "It was designed based on the efforts of Magnet hospital nurses whose experiences were used in the design and foundation for the toolkit."

The toolkit is structured in a question and answer format, allowing users to tailor their interventions based on the resources that will work best for them in their unique clinical setting. A key feature of the toolkit is "Champion Stories". These video testimonials from health administrators and educators describe how they overcame barriers as they developed the necessary genomics knowledge to offer personalized care to their patients.

MINC offers resources for providers with varying levels of experience, including: