Life-like color reproduction and virtually noise-free images provided for microscopy with Olympus' SC180

Accelerate your routine microscopy work with the Olympus SC180 microscope camera. With a full 18 megapixels, the SC180 camera delivers the high-resolution images required to make insightful observations.

The camera delivers excellent performance for brightfield applications, increasing throughput through fast focusing and imaging capabilities while resolving more information on the screen than what can be viewed through the eyepieces.

The SC180 camera supports 4K digital imaging for fast, comfortable and user-friendly on-screen operation for various applications such as research, manufacturing, inspection and routine documentation. Cutting-edge features include:

Resolving power: Excellent spatial resolution that is close to full optical resolution via a 1.25 µm × 1.25 µm sensor element combined with a resolution of 4,912 × 3,684 pixels, making the SC180 camera the best choice for applications that require users to display, measure, analyze and document fine structures and details.

Clean and virtually noise-free images: Intelligent assist supports the operator to easily acquire virtually noise-free images with life-like color reproduction.

Easy-to-use: The high frame rate enables users to navigate their samples quickly, while the focus peaking technology makes it simple to acquire images with outstanding sharpness and quality.

Integrates with Olympus imaging software: Camera seamlessly integrates with and can be controlled by Olympus imaging software.

A CMOS sensor delivers up to 45 frames per second (fps), introducing a new level of speed and the confidence to work completely on-screen—two features especially important when evaluating a high volume of samples.

With its higher resolution and large field of view, the SC180 camera facilitates multi-viewer collaboration while also enhancing presentations to show highly detailed structures on-screen and in context.

The SC180 camera easily integrates into existing microscope setups, using a single USB 3.0 cable for high-speed data transfer and power supply. It can be mounted quickly and easily on any microscope equipped with a standard C-mount adaptor, making it simple to install.

Combined with Olympus imaging software, users experience a seamless interaction between the microscope, camera and additional devices, delivering intuitive and efficient operation.

To analyze large regions, digital image stitching can further expand the field of view, merging many acquisitions from multiple sample regions into a single panoramic image. Images can later be processed and measured and then easily shared with others.