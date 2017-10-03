Teleflex launches new closed suction catheter at AARC Congress 2017

Teleflex Incorporated, a leading global provider of medical technologies for critical care and surgery, will showcase its broad portfolio of products for Respiratory Care at the 70th Anniversary of the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) Congress, October 4-7, 2017 in Indianapolis.

At the congress, Teleflex will be introducing the CleanSweep™ Closed Suction System (CSS), an innovative closed suction catheter designed to remain in-line for up to 72 hours. Unlike standard closed suction catheters, the CleanSweep™ System provides enhanced secretion removal through a dual operation of balloon sweeping technology with suction collection.

In addition, Teleflex will be highlighting its turnkey solution for High Flow Nasal Cannula Therapy (HFNCT), a new standard of care for patients with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. HFNCT has grown in usage 20% year over year and studies published in The New England Journal of Medicine suggest treatment with HFNCT, compared to non-invasive ventilation or standard oxygen masks, can improve survival rates among patients with Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure.2

"Teleflex is committed to providing progressive technologies that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said James Ferguson, President of the Teleflex Respiratory Division. "The introduction of the CleanSweep™ System highlights our dedication to connecting clinicians with technology in a way that improves clinical practice and advances patient outcomes."

Finally, in recognition of recent tragic events like Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria, Teleflex will be partnering with the AARC to raise awareness for the AARC Disaster Relief Fund. This fund helps support individuals and families impacted by a state or federal disaster. With Congress participation, Teleflex will be donating up to $25,000 to the AARC Disaster Relief Fund. Teleflex is proud to invite AARC Congress attendees to stop by Teleflex booth #609 to show their support for this important cause.