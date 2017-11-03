Anton Paar and Digital Surf team up to launch Tosca analysis software for industrial AFM users

November 3, 2017

Powered by Digital Surf’s Mountains® technology platform

Following the recent launch of the Tosca™ 400 atomic force microscope, the leading scientific equipment manufacturing company Anton Paar is today announcing the launch of Tosca analysis software, based on Digital Surf’s Mountains® surface analysis technology.

Tosca™ analysis software for Tosca™ 400 AFM

Specially designed for industrial users, the Tosca™ 400 comes with ToscaTM Control software for operating the AFM. Add to that new Tosca analysis software and users now have a complete solution for complex nano-surface analysis in a wide variety of application areas including characterization of semiconductor properties and investigation of polymer chains.

Main features include:

  • Real-time 3D multi-channel imaging with overlays
  • Characterization of surface texture using the latest 3D parameters defined in the ISO 25178 standard
  • State-of-the-art geometry & morphology analysis at the nanoscaleincluding height of grains and motifs, volume of surface structures (bumps, holes), step heights etc.
  • Powerful automation features for demanding applications including critical dimensioning & statistics
  • Co-localization of surface data from other analyses for correlative analysis e.g. Raman chemical maps

Available in 11 different languages, Tosca analysis software comes with a user-friendly ribbon interface and contextual tabs with intuitive icon-based tools.

The interactive workflow allows full metrologicial traceability and easy fine-tuning at any time.

Generating surface analysis reports in Excel, PDF and Word-compatible RTF formats has never been easier.

Additionally, automation tools help speed up production (for example analysis routines can be saved as templates and re-applied to batches.)

