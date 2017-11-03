Anton Paar and Digital Surf team up to launch Tosca analysis software for industrial AFM users

Powered by Digital Surf’s Mountains® technology platform

Following the recent launch of the Tosca™ 400 atomic force microscope, the leading scientific equipment manufacturing company Anton Paar is today announcing the launch of Tosca™ analysis software, based on Digital Surf’s Mountains® surface analysis technology.

Tosca™ analysis software for Tosca™ 400 AFM

Specially designed for industrial users, the Tosca™ 400 comes with ToscaTM Control software for operating the AFM. Add to that new Tosca™ analysis software and users now have a complete solution for complex nano-surface analysis in a wide variety of application areas including characterization of semiconductor properties and investigation of polymer chains.

Main features include:

Real-time 3D multi-channel imaging with overlays

with overlays Characterization of surface texture using the latest 3D parameters defined in the ISO 25178 standard

using the latest 3D parameters defined in the ISO 25178 standard State-of-the-art geometry & morphology analysis at the nanoscale including height of grains and motifs, volume of surface structures (bumps, holes), step heights etc.

including height of grains and motifs, volume of surface structures (bumps, holes), step heights etc. Powerful automation features for demanding applications including critical dimensioning & statistics

including critical dimensioning & statistics Co-localization of surface data from other analyses for correlative analysis e.g. Raman chemical maps

Available in 11 different languages, Tosca™ analysis software comes with a user-friendly ribbon interface and contextual tabs with intuitive icon-based tools.

The interactive workflow allows full metrologicial traceability and easy fine-tuning at any time.

Generating surface analysis reports in Excel, PDF and Word-compatible RTF formats has never been easier.

Additionally, automation tools help speed up production (for example analysis routines can be saved as templates and re-applied to batches.)