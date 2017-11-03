Anton Paar and Digital Surf team up to launch Tosca analysis software for industrial AFM users

November 3, 2017
Following the recent launch of the Tosca™ 400 atomic force microscope, the leading scientific equipment manufacturing company Anton Paar is today announcing the launch of Tosca™ analysis software, based on Digital Surf’s Mountains® surface analysis technology.
Tosca™ analysis software for Tosca™ 400 AFM
Specially designed for industrial users, the Tosca™ 400 comes with ToscaTM Control software for operating the AFM. Add to that new Tosca™ analysis software and users now have a complete solution for complex nano-surface analysis in a wide variety of application areas including characterization of semiconductor properties and investigation of polymer chains.
Main features include:
- Real-time 3D multi-channel imaging with overlays
- Characterization of surface texture using the latest 3D parameters defined in the ISO 25178 standard
- State-of-the-art geometry & morphology analysis at the nanoscaleincluding height of grains and motifs, volume of surface structures (bumps, holes), step heights etc.
- Powerful automation features for demanding applications including critical dimensioning & statistics
- Co-localization of surface data from other analyses for correlative analysis e.g. Raman chemical maps
Available in 11 different languages, Tosca™ analysis software comes with a user-friendly ribbon interface and contextual tabs with intuitive icon-based tools.
The interactive workflow allows full metrologicial traceability and easy fine-tuning at any time.
Generating surface analysis reports in Excel, PDF and Word-compatible RTF formats has never been easier.
Additionally, automation tools help speed up production (for example analysis routines can be saved as templates and re-applied to batches.)
