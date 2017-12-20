Oxair to exhibit life-saving oxygen generators at Arab Health exhibition in Dubai

Arab Health Exhibition 2018, Hall 2 Stand H58, Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE, Jan 29 – Feb 1

Oxair, a global manufacturer of advanced gas process systems, will be showcasing its cost and life-saving oxygen generators at the forthcoming Arab Health exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from Jan 29-Feb 1.

This important Middle-East show is expecting to bring together over 100,000 industry professionals, hospital executives and academia leaders from across the Healthcare, Dental and Medical Technology industries. Decision-makers are invited to visit Oxair’s stand to find out more about its Medical Oxygen Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) automated oxygen generation equipment.

Cutting out the need for traditional gas cylinders, the Oxair Oxygen PSA Generators are registered medical devices under ISO 13485, which are fully compliant for use in all hospitals and healthcare facilities. These high quality medical devices are designed to last and deliver consistent, high purity oxygen to hospitals and healthcare facilities wherever they may be – even the remotest locations around the world can have a system built to suit the size and structure of their premises.

Patient care always tops the agenda of any healthcare facility, and being able to guarantee a round-the-clock consistent delivery of the highest quality oxygen could make the difference between life and death for some vulnerable patients. Having on-site oxygen generation equipment, proven to be more cost-effective and sanitary than handling gas cylinders, means hospitals have an independent solution to their oxygen needs and cannot be let down by supply chain inadequacies.

Oxair’s system delivers constant oxygen of 95% purity through PSA filtration. PSA is a unique process that separates oxygen from compressed air. The gas is then conditioned and filtered before being stored in a buffer tank to be piped directly on demand to the end-users’ bedside or used to refill bottles already in circulation.

The firm’s units have already been installed in medical facilities across the world. Clinicians have been delighted with their user-friendly full color touch screen HMI which requires no extensive technical training. The system uses high quality parts for its superior valving and piping which means low maintenance and minimal power consumption with guaranteed performance.

Not only are in-built PSA units already bringing substantial cost savings and convenience for many hospitals across the globe, but they guarantee that extreme weather events cannot leave patients vulnerable to failing supplies – crucial for small or remote healthcare facilities.

CEO of Oxair, Jim Newell commented:

Oxair is in the Middle East to show how releasing healthcare facilities from their reliance on expensive, outsourced cylinder supplies will ensure that their patients’ oxygen needs are met - regardless of the size of the hospital or clinic. Our systems run reliably for many years so that healthcare facilities can be self-sufficient in meeting the demand for pure oxygen for their patients into the foreseeable future.

Oxair’s Oxygen Generators can be engineered to integrate with any existing system, or designed from scratch. The technology is suitable for small to medium-sized hospitals and has minimal impact on the workplace as its specially designed muffler makes it one of the quietest PSA systems on the market. All Oxair’s designs are focussed on customer requirements, reliability, ease of maintenance, safety, and plant self-protection.

Hospitals and clinics wanting to make patient welfare a top priority, whilst improving hygiene standards and making cost-savings, need look no further than an Oxair oxygen generation unit. Visit stand number H58 at the Arab Health Exhibition, where Jim Newell and David Cheeseman will be delighted to give further information.