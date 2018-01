APEIRON Biologics AG, a company focused on cancer immunotherapy, today announced that it will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2018, to be held January 8–10 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square during one of the most important weeks in healthcare investing.

APEIRON Biologics AG will present at the Biotech Showcase™ as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2018 Time: 1:45 p.m. (PST)

Room: Franciscan D, Ballroom Level

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA (United States)

In San Francisco, management will conduct a large number of meetings with healthcare investors. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please feel free to reach out to one of the contacts listed at the end of this press release.