Therapeutic potential of houttuynia cordata polysaccharide in H1N1 and MRSA-induced acute pneumonia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJul 12 2025

This new article publication from Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, discusses how an anti-complement homogeneous polysaccharide from Houttuynia cordata ameliorates acute pneumonia with H1N1 and MRSA coinfection through rectifying Treg/Th17 imbalance in the gut–lung axis and NLRP3 inflammasome activation.

The coinfection of respiratory viruses and bacteria is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, despite the development of vaccines and powerful antibiotics. As a macromolecule that is difficult to absorb in the gastrointestinal tract, a homogeneous polysaccharide from Houttuynia cordata (HCPM) has been reported to exhibit anti-complement properties and alleviate influenza A virus (H1N1)-induced lung injury; however, the effects of HCPM without in vitro antiviral and antibacterial activities on more complicated pulmonary diseases resulting from viral-bacterial coinfection remains unclear.

This study established a representative coinfection murine pneumonia model infected with H1N1 (0.2 LD50) and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA, 107 CFU). HCPM significantly improved survival rate and weight loss, and ameliorated gut–lung damage and inflammatory cytokine production. Interestingly, the therapeutic effect of HCPM on intestinal damage preceded that in the lungs. Mechanistically, HCPM inhibited the overactivation of the intestinal complement (C3a and C5a) and suppressed the activation of the NLR family pyrin domain-containing 3 (NLRP3) pathway, which contributes to the regulation of the Treg/Th17 cell balance in the gut–lung axis.

The results indicate the beneficial effects of an anti-complement polysaccharide against viral–bacterial coinfection pneumonia by modulating crosstalk between multiple immune regulatory networks.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Li, X., et al. (2025). An anti-complement homogeneous polysaccharide from Houttuynia cordata ameliorates acute pneumonia with H1N1 and MRSA coinfection through rectifying Treg/Th17 imbalance in the gut–lung axis and NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B. doi.org/10.1016/j.apsb.2025.04.008.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Predictive tools aim to improve pediatric pneumonia outcomes
European study reveals barriers to multinational clinical trials
How underreporting masks the real impact of RSV in older populations
Many older people embrace vaccines. Research is proving them right.
Mass treatment with the antibiotic azithromycin may lead to increased drug resistance
What makes H5N1 a pandemic risk and how can we stop it?
Community vaccination program reduces pneumonia deaths among elderly in Japan
ADA2 regulates inflammation through lysosomal and extracellular mechanisms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Measles poses serious risks for pregnant people amid rising cases in Canada