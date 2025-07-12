Study reveals dopamine sends precise signals rather than broad brainwide messages

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical CampusJul 12 2025

A new study from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus has upended decades of neuroscience dogma, revealing that dopamine, a neurotransmitter critical for movement, motivation, learning and mood, communicates in the brain with extraordinary precision, not broad diffusion as previously believed. This groundbreaking research offers fresh hope for millions of people living with dopamine-related disorders, marking a significant advance in the quest for precision-based neuroscience and medicine.

For years, scientists thought of dopamine as a kind of chemical "broadcast system," flooding large areas of the brain to influence behavior. But new research, published today in Science, found that dopamine acts more like a finely-tuned postal service, delivering highly localized messages to specific nerve cell branches at exact moments in time.

Our current research found that dopamine signaling and transmission in the brain is much more complex than we thought. We knew that dopamine plays a role in many different behaviors, and our work gives the beginning of a framework for understanding how all those different behaviors could all be regulated by dopamine."

Christopher Ford, PhD, Professor, University of Colorado School of Medicine and lead author

Using advanced microscopy techniques, researchers found that dopamine is released in concentrated hotspots which enable targeted, rapid responses in nearby brain cells, while broader signals activate slower, widespread effects. This dual signaling system allows dopamine to simultaneously fine-tune individual neural connections and orchestrate complex behaviors like movement, decision-making, and learning.

The implications are far-reaching. Dopamine system dysfunction plays a central role in a wide range of brain disorders, including Parkinson's disease, addiction, schizophrenia, ADHD and depression. Current treatments largely focus on restoring overall dopamine levels but this research suggests that the precision of dopamine signaling may be just as crucial.

Related Stories

"We are really only at the tip of the iceberg in trying to understand how dysfunctions in dopamine contribute to diseases like Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia or addiction," said Ford. "More work is needed to grasp how these specific changes in dopamine signaling are affected in these different neurological and psychiatric diseases. The goal, of course, would then be to build on those findings to come up with new and improved treatments for those disorders."

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Journal reference:

Yee, A. G., et al. (2025). Discrete spatiotemporal encoding of striatal dopamine transmission. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adp9833.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smart pen detects early signs of Parkinson’s through handwriting
Chronic hyponatremia causes anxiety-like behaviors by disrupting brain chemistry
Do omega-3 supplements boost athletic performance?
Can saffron treat Alzheimer’s and depression?
Two existing medications work effectively together in treating alcohol use disorder
Dopamine circuit helps the brain unlearn fear
iPS cell transplants show early promise for treating Parkinson's disease safely
New insights show why dopamine detox trend is overly simplistic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Artificial intelligence and neuroscience reveal hidden functions of brain's reward center