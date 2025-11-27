Study reveals widespread unrecognized acne among 35-year-old Finnish women

Adult acne is more common than often assumed. According to research from the University of Oulu, around 31 per cent of 35-year-old Finnish women have acne on the face or back. Yet many do not recognize their symptoms and acne frequently remains untreated.

The study involved almost 1,900 women, each of whom had their face and back photographed without make-up. Dermatologists assessed the presence and severity of acne on the basis of the images.

Acne was most commonly found on the face, affecting 26 per cent of participants. About 12 per cent had acne on the back, and 6 per cent had both facial and back acne.

Facial symptoms were particularly concentrated in the lower parts of the face, most commonly on the chin and cheeks.

The results show that acne is not confined to the face, as back acne is surprisingly common. However, it may easily go unnoticed unless the patient is undressed for examination or mentions it themselves. Skin changes on the back may be mistaken for harmless heat spots, even though they are often acne. Both facial and back acne can lead to permanent scarring if left untreated." Suvi-Päivikki Sinikumpu, specialist in dermatology and allergology

Most acne cases in the study were mild, but more than one in ten participants also had a moderate form. Only very few had severe acne.

Many do not recognize their acne

According to the study, participants had poor awareness of their own acne. Only about one-third of the women whose acne was identified by a doctor reported experiencing it themselves. Recognition was even lower in cases of back acne.

This was also reflected in treatment behaviour: both over-the-counter and prescription acne medications were reported to be used only sparingly. Oral antibiotics and isotretinoin were used very rarely even for more severe types of acne, despite being proven effective and safe treatments.

According to the researchers, poor symptom recognition may partly explain why adult acne is often left untreated.

Adult acne is worth treating

Although acne is often thought of as a teenage problem, it is becoming more common among adult women. The researchers note that in adults, acne symptoms typically concentrate around the chin and cheeks. On the other hand, adult acne may not differ greatly in appearance from teenage acne, and in both groups acne can also appear on the back.

"Even mild acne can significantly affect well-being and mood, and adult acne has been shown to have an even greater impact on quality of life than teenage acne. For this reason, its treatment deserves attention. Acne lesions can also be painful," Sinikumpu notes.

The researchers recommend that healthcare professionals raise the topic of acne more readily with adult patients. "Patients may leave skin symptoms unmentioned, thinking that doctors consider them trivial problems," Sinikumpu reflects.

The study was published in the international journal Acta Dermato-Venereologica.