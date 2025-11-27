Study reveals widespread unrecognized acne among 35-year-old Finnish women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of OuluNov 27 2025

Adult acne is more common than often assumed. According to research from the University of Oulu, around 31 per cent of 35-year-old Finnish women have acne on the face or back. Yet many do not recognize their symptoms and acne frequently remains untreated.

The study involved almost 1,900 women, each of whom had their face and back photographed without make-up. Dermatologists assessed the presence and severity of acne on the basis of the images.

Acne was most commonly found on the face, affecting 26 per cent of participants. About 12 per cent had acne on the back, and 6 per cent had both facial and back acne.

Facial symptoms were particularly concentrated in the lower parts of the face, most commonly on the chin and cheeks.

The results show that acne is not confined to the face, as back acne is surprisingly common. However, it may easily go unnoticed unless the patient is undressed for examination or mentions it themselves. Skin changes on the back may be mistaken for harmless heat spots, even though they are often acne. Both facial and back acne can lead to permanent scarring if left untreated." 

Suvi-Päivikki Sinikumpu, specialist in dermatology and allergology

Most acne cases in the study were mild, but more than one in ten participants also had a moderate form. Only very few had severe acne.

Many do not recognize their acne

According to the study, participants had poor awareness of their own acne. Only about one-third of the women whose acne was identified by a doctor reported experiencing it themselves. Recognition was even lower in cases of back acne.

This was also reflected in treatment behaviour: both over-the-counter and prescription acne medications were reported to be used only sparingly. Oral antibiotics and isotretinoin were used very rarely even for more severe types of acne, despite being proven effective and safe treatments.

Related Stories

According to the researchers, poor symptom recognition may partly explain why adult acne is often left untreated.

Adult acne is worth treating

Although acne is often thought of as a teenage problem, it is becoming more common among adult women. The researchers note that in adults, acne symptoms typically concentrate around the chin and cheeks. On the other hand, adult acne may not differ greatly in appearance from teenage acne, and in both groups acne can also appear on the back.

"Even mild acne can significantly affect well-being and mood, and adult acne has been shown to have an even greater impact on quality of life than teenage acne. For this reason, its treatment deserves attention. Acne lesions can also be painful," Sinikumpu notes.

The researchers recommend that healthcare professionals raise the topic of acne more readily with adult patients. "Patients may leave skin symptoms unmentioned, thinking that doctors consider them trivial problems," Sinikumpu reflects.

The study was published in the international journal Acta Dermato-Venereologica.

 

Source:

The University of Oulu 

Journal reference:

Telkkälä, A., et al. (2025). The Prevalence and Characteristics of Adult Female Acne: A Cross-sectional Population-based Study. Acta Dermato-Venereologica. DOI: 10.2340/actadv.v105.44151. https://medicaljournalssweden.se/actadv/article/view/44151

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

FDA shares safety guidance for people considering microneedling
Commonly prescribed antibiotic linked to lower risk of schizophrenia
Scientists show for the first time how fibroblasts go 'rogue' in different diseases
Research shows citrus and grape compounds may protect against type 2 diabetes
Common vegetable oils speed up skin regeneration
New skin-permeable polymer delivers insulin without needles
Two-stage pimple patch eliminates acne in seven days
Study reveals early nicotinamide use reduces risk of aggressive skin cancers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Why protein powders can secretly cause doping bans