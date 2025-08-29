Two-stage pimple patch eliminates acne in seven days

Waking up with a pimple is no longer cause for panic, thanks to pimple patches - small, sticker-like bandages that cover and help heal the unwanted zit. A team of researchers publishing in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces has designed a two-stage pimple patch set with an array of tiny spikes that grabs onto the pimple and delivers antibacterial or anti-inflammatory compounds. Human clinical trials confirmed that the pimples completely disappeared after seven days of treatment.

Also called acne stickers, pimple patches are made of polymers that absorb excess moisture and oil. Some versions contain medications that reduce inflammation or fight infection. These medicated stickers often use microarrays (rows of teensy spikes) that penetrate the skin's outermost layer and deliver compounds underneath. But microarrays may shift during wear and irritate the skin. So, Shayan Fakhraei Lahiji, Yong-Hee Kim and colleagues wanted to design a medicated acne patch system with a microarray platform that stays put.

To create their patch, the researchers first printed a microarray of arrowhead-shaped spikes using a specialized 3D printer. This unique shape helped the patch lock in place when attached to the skin. The patch's backbone is made of hyaluronic acid - a gooey polymer that's a common skincare ingredient -that was mixed with either antibacterial agents (including salicylic acid and Cannabis sativa extract) or anti-inflammatory agents (including niacinamide and chamomile extract).

These patches were clinically tested on 20 participants. On the first day, the participants applied the antibacterial patch, and for the next six days, they applied a new anti-inflammatory patch. The hyaluronic acid-based microarray dissolved into the skin within 30 to 90 minutes, with no pain or irritation. After three days, participants noted an 81% reduction in acne lesions in the treated areas compared to untreated pimples, and after seven days, the treated pimples were gone altogether. Additionally, researchers noted a significant reduction in sebum - an oily substance that causes acne. Around 95% of participants report that they were satisfied with the results of the treatment.

The researchers plan to make their new patch available for purchase in fall 2025, in both South Korea and the United States. In addition, the technology could be reformulated to deliver other therapies, beyond just acne-fighting compounds.

"Our work highlights the potential of microarray patches as a platform for applications beyond acne treatment, ranging from skin disorders to obesity therapies and vaccine delivery," explains Kim.

The authors acknowledge funding from the Technology Development Program of the Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups; the Korea Health Technology R&D Project through the Korea Health Industry Development Institute; and the Korean Ministry of Health & Welfare.