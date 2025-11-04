Loud noise exposure worsens motor deficits in Parkinson’s disease model

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
PLOSNov 4 2025

In the development of Parkinson's disease, it may not be a good idea to turn the amp to 11. High-volume noise exposure produced motor deficits in a mouse model of early-stage Parkinson's disease, and established a link between the auditory processing and movement areas of the brain, according to a study published November 4th in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Pei Zhang from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, and colleagues.

The environment can play an important role in the development of Parkinson's disease, but how sound volume in particular might impact the severity of symptoms was unknown. To understand how noise might play a role in Parkinson's symptoms, the researchers used a mouse model of early-stage Parkinson's disease, where mice do not yet show symptoms. They exposed the animals to either acute or chronic loud noise between 85 and 100 decibels - about as loud as a power mower or a blender. 

After just one hour of noise, mice with early-stage Parkinson's disease moved more slowly and showed reduced balance compared to control mice. The animals recovered one day later, but after receiving noise exposure for one hour per day for a week, the early-stage Parkinson's mice showed chronic movement problems. The scientists also stimulated an area of the brain called the inferior colliculus, which processes sound. They showed the inferior colliculus connects to the substantia nigra pars compacta-a dopamine-producing area severely damaged in Parkinson's. Chronically activating the inferior colliculus, they showed, mimicked the behavioral effects of noise damage in the Parkinson's mouse model. Noise exposure and activating the inferior colliculus both reduced a protein called VMAT 2, which transports dopamine, and killed dopamine producing cells in the substantia nigra. Inhibiting the inferior colliculus, or expressing extra VMAT2, on the other hand, could reverse the harms of acute and chronic noise in the early-stage Parkinson's mice.

While the results are in a mouse model, and other brain areas might also be involved, these results suggest there is an important connection between sound processing areas of the brain and those damaged in Parkinson's disease, and that environmental factors like noise can affect the symptoms and progression of the illness.

Related Stories

The authors add, "Our study reveals that environmental noise exposure changes the IC-SNc circuit, leading to motor deficits and increased neuronal vulnerability in a Parkinson's disease mouse model. This highlights the potential role of environmental factors in exacerbating Parkinson's Disease pathogenesis."

The authors note, "It was particularly fascinating to observe how the environmental noise-induced dopaminergic neurodegeneration and motor deficit, offering new insights into non-genetic risk factors for Parkinson's disease."

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Cui, C., et al. (2025) Environmental noise-induced changes to the IC-SNc circuit promotes motor deficits and neuronal vulnerability in a mouse model of Parkinson's Disease. PLoS Biologydoi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3003435

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exploring the gut-brain-immune axis in neurodegeneration
Research reveals how signs of dyslexia can be detected in newborns' brains
Impaired movement of cerebrospinal fluid predicts dementia risk later in life
Fortress, filter, and gatekeeper: New insights into how the blood-brain barrier safeguards the brain
New discovery reshapes understanding of how brain inflammation arises in Alzheimer's disease
Research shows citrus and grape compounds may protect against type 2 diabetes
Physical fitness, physical activity and screen time linked to brain development in adolescents
Hydroxytyrosol from olives shows new promise as a brain-protective compound

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Lack of essential amino acid prompts animals to seek out protein-rich yeast and gut bacteria