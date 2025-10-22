Research reveals how signs of dyslexia can be detected in newborns' brains

Helsingin yliopisto (University of Helsinki)Oct 22 2025

Brain research can provide valuable information about children who may need extra support before they start struggling with reading in the classroom. Talking, singing, or listening to music strengthen the brain systems essential for learning to read.

Delays in language and reading development are common, and learning disorders such as dyslexia can significantly affect a child's educational path and later opportunities. The earlier support is given, the easier it is for children to build strong language and reading skills.

The doctoral dissertation of Sergio Navarrete Arroyo from the University of Helsinki reveals how signs of dyslexia can be detected in newborns' brains.

We measured the brain responses of around 200 newborns to changes in speech sounds using an instrument called electroencephalography. The same children were studied again at ages 2 and 4-5. They also participated in standardized tests of pre-reading skills, including abilities such as letter knowledge, verbal short-term memory, and rapid naming skills, which are known to predict future literacy.

Sergio Navarrete Arroyo, University of Helsinki

The aim of the study was to determine whether these brain responses could predict which children might later face difficulties in learning to read.

"We found that infants with a family history of dyslexia process speech sounds differently than their peers. These brain responses, measured long before reading instruction begins, were linked to later pre-reading skills," Navarrete Arroyo adds.

Early intervention is key for supporting language development

The study highlights infancy and early childhood as crucial windows of opportunity for supporting children and families at risk for learning problems. Early experiences—such as talking, singing, or listening to music—strengthen the brain systems essential for learning to read.

"In the future, brain-based tools might complement existing preschool screenings to identify children at high risk for language and reading problems. Combined with everyday observations and simple tests, they could help teachers and healthcare professionals provide children with the right support at the right time. By supporting early brain and language development, we can help build the foundation for lifelong learning and well-being," Navarrete Arroyo encourages teachers and healthcare professionals.

