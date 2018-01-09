Planmeca Emerald, Planmeca PlanScan intraoral scanners accepted for use with ClearCorrect aligners

Planmeca is pleased to announce that the new Planmeca Emerald™ intraoral scanner is accepted for use with the ClearCorrect clear aligner system, joining the Planmeca PlanScan® intraoral scanner.

ClearCorrect is one of the leading manufacturers of clear aligners – discreet, custom-made plastic trays that gradually straighten teeth without metal wires or brackets.

Both Planmeca Emerald™ and Planmeca PlanScan® intraoral scanners can now be smoothly integrated into dental practices’ clear aligner workflow. After scanning the upper and lower arches in occlusion, doctors can instantly export the scans and upload them safely and securely to ClearCorrect’s online doctor’s portal.

“We always want to ensure that doctors have the best possible orthodontic tools and systems to work with. We are very pleased that both Planmeca Emerald and Planmeca Planscan intraoral scanners are accepted for use with ClearCorrect aligners,” says Jukka Kanerva, Vice President of Planmeca’s Dental care units and CAD/CAM division.

“We believe that doctors should be free to choose the intraoral scanner that works best for their practice,” ClearCorrect CEO Jarrett Pumphrey explains. “Like Planmeca, we believe in supporting open standards like the STL format, rather than locking customers down to particular systems. Together, we're happy to bring effective orthodontic solutions within reach of more doctors and patients.”