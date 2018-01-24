CD34 protein found to be much more than a stem cell marker

January 24, 2018

A protein used to identify blood-forming cells is much more than a mere surface marker. A KAUST study shows that this protein, known as CD34, also plays a key role in binding adhesion molecules in the bone marrow.

The discovery that this binding aids in the proper engraftment of blood-forming stem and progenitor cells following their transplantation is a result that opens the door to "improving the migration of these cells for therapeutic endeavors," says Jasmeen Merzaban, the biochemist who led the team.

Stem cell transplants are used to treat patients with a variety of life-threatening blood disorders. These stem cells, when derived from an adult (as opposed to from cord blood), are isolated by giving the donor a drug that causes stem cells in the bone marrow to mobilize and enter the bloodstream. The blood is then run through a device that extracts all the cells expressing CD34.

These CD34-positive cells can give rise to all the various types of blood components--but they're not the only ones with this ability. Some cells that don't express this surface marker can do the same; however, CD34-negative cells in circulation aren't as good at finding their way to the bone marrow. Thus, doctors have tended to focus on CD34 selection as an easy and effective means of enriching for high-potential blood stem and progenitor cells despite the longstanding mystery of the normal biological function of CD34.

Merzaban and her colleagues revealed one of the functions of this protein by first testing different populations of blood-forming cells for their ability to bind adhesion molecules. They showed that only those cells expressing CD34 could do so, and an unbiased protein screen revealed that CD34 itself was responsible for this binding. Knocking down the protein confirmed CD34's essential role in cell migration.

Related Stories

According to the study's first author, Dina AbuSamra, a former doctoral student in Merzaban's lab now at Harvard Medical School, the results have therapeutic implications beyond simply understanding transplantation. As she points out, the CD34 protein that's found on the surface of leukemic stem cells is different from the one on healthy blood-forming stem cells. There is potential to exploit this difference "to identify leukemic stem cells and, in theory, target them using various approaches," AbuSamra says.

Merzaban also suggests that CD34-negative blood-forming stem cells--a population currently overlooked in transplantation medicine--could be manipulated in ways that boost their binding abilities. Adding these cells to the CD34-positive population might collectively augment overall efficiencies of the procedure, leading to long-term success following transplants. "This is currently a major focus of our lab," Merzaban says.

Source:

https://discovery.kaust.edu.sa/en/article/460/not-just-a-stem-cell-marker#

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New biomaterials-based system improves T-cell production
Strategies to prevent and treat acute chest syndrome in children with sickle cell disease
Researchers use immune-mimicking biomaterial scaffolds to fast track T cell therapies
Study identifies how excess fat disrupts heart cells' ability to produce energy
Research contributes to better understanding of cancer cell regulation
New blood stabilization method prolongs lifespan of blood samples for CTC profiling
Researchers uncover powerful new model for studying hallmark of vascular disease
Three-dimensional organization of genome plays key role in gene expression, cell fate

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
EXD2 enzyme facilitates protein production in mitochondria