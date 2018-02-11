CNIC researchers discover high level of plasticity among cells in regenerating zebrafish heart

February 11, 2018

Some animals, including the zebrafish, have a high capacity to regenerate tissues, allowing them to recovery fully after cardiac injury. During this process, the heart muscle cells divide to replace the damaged tissue. However, there has been uncertainty about whether all cells contribute equally to the reconstruction of the heart wall. Now, a team of scientists led by Nadia Mercader at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III (CNIC) and the University of Bern (Switzerland), working with collaborators at the University of Zurich (Switzerland), have discovered a high level of plasticity among the cells of the zebrafish heart muscle. The study is published in Nature Communications.

After a heart attack, the human heart loses millions of cardiomyocytes, the cells that form the muscle wall. In contrast, other animal species have a high regenerative capacity, enabling them to replace the injured myocardium with new cardiomyocytes. One such species is the zebrafish (Danio rerio). According to first author Héctor Sánchez-Iranzo, the zebrafish "is a widely used model system in cardiovascular research into the mechanisms controlling regeneration, and an inspiration for attempts to develop future regenerative therapies."

The ability of the zebrafish heart to reestablish its function after injury depends on the capacity of its cardiomyocytes to divide and repopulate the infarcted area, thus eliminating the damaged tissue. Unfortunately, the hearts of most animals, including humans, are unable to activate this process, and therefore after an infarction the human heart cannot regenerate the lost muscle, which is replaced by non-functional scar tissue.

Related Stories

Cell plasticity

Before the new study, scientists did not know if all cardiomyocytes in the zebrafish heart shared the same regenerative ability or if they were equally able to regenerate all zones of the heart muscle. Cell plasticity, the ability of cells to convert themselves into another cell type, is frequently observed during embryonic development, but has never before been reported during tissue regeneration in an adult organism.

In the study, which received funding from the European Research Council (ERC Starting Grant 2013 337703 zebraHeart), the authors investigated two types of cardiomyocyte, one localized in the innermost heart regions, the trabeculae, and the other in the exterior heart wall. Scientists had presumed that during regeneration each cardiomyoctye population would give rise only to the same specialized cell type. But the CNIC study shows that cardiomyocytes from the trabeculae can contribute to the regeneration of the external heart wall. The researchers conclude that their results "reveal a high level of plasticity among zebrafish cardiomyocytes and that there is more than one way to rebuild a damaged heart."

Source:

https://www.cnic.es/en/noticias/nature-communications-cnic-scientists-describe-mechanism-heart-regeneration-zebrafish

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New scientific statement reveals shared risk factors and cardiotoxic effects of cancer therapy
New CRISPR gene-editing technique can correct majority of mutations that cause DMD
Discovery of molecular nets may lead to new treatment approach for heart failure
Study investigates impact of crash diet on heart function
Researchers test effectiveness of investigational drug in treating diastolic dysfunction of the heart
Debate sessions at Acute Cardiovascular Care 2018 to focus on treatment for heart attack patients
New blood test could provide clues as to why some patients are at higher risk after heart attack
Breast cancer patients may be at increased risk of cardiovascular diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Dr. Bob Clifford has published and presented over 125 papers in the fields of food, pharmaceutical, environmental, energy, geology, material science, photonics, and cannabis. However, his true love is in food. After graduating with his Ph.D., he left his job with the FDA for Shimadzu where he has worked for the last 26 years.

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
VUMC reaches new record in performing heart transplants