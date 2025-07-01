Oral drug MA-5 can improve heart and muscle problems in Barth syndrome

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Tohoku UniversityJul 1 2025

Researchers at Tohoku University have discovered that an oral drug called MA-5 can improve both heart and muscle problems in Barth syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting 1 in 300,000 births worldwide with no current cure.

Barth syndrome is caused by mutations in the TAZ gene that leave patients—mostly young boys—with weakened hearts, muscle fatigue, and increased rates of infection. Many require heart transplants, and current treatments only manage symptoms without addressing the underlying cause.

The research team, led by Professors Takaaki Abe, and Takafumi Toyohara, and first author Yoshiyasu Tongu, tested MA-5 on cells from four Barth syndrome patients and in fruit fly (Drosophila) models of the disease. Published in The FASEB Journal on June 21, 2025, their findings reveal that MA-5 boosted cellular energy (ATP) production by up to 50% and protected cells from oxidative stress-induced death.

What excites us most is that MA-5 works by targeting the fundamental problem in Barth syndrome—defective energy production in mitochondria. Unlike current treatments that only manage symptoms, MA-5 actually improves the root cause of how cells generate energy."

Professor Takaaki Abe

MA-5 was chosen as a treatment because it enhances interactions between two crucial mitochondrial proteins—mitofilin and ATP synthase—leading to more efficient energy production. As such, this mechanism directly addresses the cause of cellular dysfunction in Barth syndrome.

In human muscle cells derived from Barth syndrome iPS cell models, MA-5 corrected abnormal mitochondrial structures and reduced cellular stress markers. When tested in Drosophila with Barth syndrome, the drug dramatically improved their climbing ability (capacity for physical exertion) and normalized their elevated heart rates—two key symptoms that mirror how the disease affects humans. Furthermore, MA-5 restored normal mitochondrial structure in the Drosophila muscle tissue.

Related Stories

These promising results suggest that MA-5 addresses the largest challenges faced by patients with Barth syndrome, which would significantly improve their quality of life. Phase I clinical trials in Japan have been completed successfully, and the research team is preparing to start Phase II trials soon.

"We've validated MA-5 using patient cells, iPS cell models and a Drosophila model of Barth syndrome," remarks Abe. "The evidence from all of these studies supports its potential effectiveness in patients with Barth syndrome, which we hope to examine more in the next clinical trial."

Considering the limited options for treatment currently available, this research provides hope for a better future for patients and their families. Critically, MA-5 can be taken orally, which makes administration significantly easier for pediatric patients. It is the first oral medication for Barth syndrome to progress to the clinical trial stage.

The team's findings suggest that MA-5 could become the first disease-modifying treatment for Barth syndrome, offering new therapeutic options beyond current symptomatic management.

The research was supported by grants from JSPS KAKENHI, AMED, and other Japanese research foundations.

Source:

Tohoku University

Journal reference:

Tongu, Y., et al. (2025). Mitochondria‐Homing Drug Mitochonic Acid 5 Improves Barth Syndrome Myopathy in a Human‐Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Model and Barth Syndrome Drosophila Model. The FASEB Journal. doi.org/10.1096/fj.202401856rrr.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

PIEZO2 ion channel plays critical role in the formation of coronary vessels and the heart
Brown University scientists discover protein essential for heart survival
Healthy gut microbiome before chemo could help protect breast cancer patients against cardiotoxicity
Study shows polar winter challenges men’s muscle mass but not hormone levels
Harnessing saliva for precision medicine and early disease diagnosis
New expandable heart valve offers hope for young children with heart defects
New PET/CT imaging technique enables early detection of multiple forms of cardiomyopathy
More people survive heart attacks but face ongoing cardiac risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Eating more leafy vegetables may reduce atherosclerotic vascular disease risk