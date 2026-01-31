"Go Red. Shop with Heart." campaign mobilizes retailers to support womens heart health

More than 4 in 10 women in the U.S. have some form of cardiovascular disease, such as heart disease or stroke - a figure that is only expected to grow. Each year, heart disease and stroke kill more women than all forms of cancer combined.

To help reverse that trend, leading global fashion, beauty and lifestyle retailers joined the American Heart Association volunteers at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell and sound an alarm - launching the inaugural Go Red. Shop with Heart. campaign to raise funds and awareness of the growing burden of heart disease among our mothers, daughters, sisters and other loved ones. Brands participating in the campaign include Away, Commando, Lafayette 148, Michael Kors, Reebok, ShopSimon.com™, Summersalt, Torrid and White & Warren, with additional marketing support provided by Berns & Co., and digital promotion from Mastercard. Rokt will also enable new donor acquisition through its e-commerce network. Throughout the month of February, participating retailers will solicit donations to the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, during online or in-store checkout or donate a percentage of proceeds from the sale of specific items.

"Nearly 1 in 3 women die from cardiovascular disease each year, yet women are still profoundly underrepresented in the clinical research, science and medicine that could save their lives," said Nancy Brown, American Heart Association Chief Executive Officer. "Retailers and consumers are uniquely positioned to turn everyday moments into meaningful change through Go Red. Shop with Heart. We're inviting shoppers to stand with us during American Heart Month by driving heart health awareness and raising vital funds to help the American Heart Association turn this tide and save and improve women's lives."

In addition to the brands supporting Go Red. Shop with Heart., more than 40 other nationwide retailers across a wide range of industries are also inviting customers to support the American Heart Association this February. Through the Association's Life Is Why™ campaign, shoppers can support the fight against America's number one killer by donating at checkout, in store and online.

"Retail has always been a powerful connector," said American Heart Association volunteer board member Mindy Grossman, partner and vice chair of Consello and member of The DealmakeHers, a community of female CEOs, founders and investors working across the consumer and retail ecosystem to expand women's influence in deal-making and industry leadership. "Shop with Heart gives our industry a shared platform to lead with purpose and unite consumers in support of heart health."

According to the newly released American Heart Association 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and stroke is the number four cause of death. Cardiovascular diseases, including all types of heart disease and stroke, claim more lives in the U.S. each year than all forms of cancer and accidental deaths - the #2 and #3 causes of death - combined. Projections by the Association forecast that at least 6 in 10 U.S. adults will have cardiovascular disease within the next 30 years and related costs are expected to triple. Fortunately, approximately 80% of cardiovascular disease is preventable through lifestyle changes such as following the Association's Life's Essential 8™, the key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health.

To learn more about the Go Red. Shop With Heart. campaign and other participating companies, please visit https://www.heart.org/shopwithheart.