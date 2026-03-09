American Heart Association ranked as a top trusted health information source

At time when trust in health information is at unprecedented risk, the American Heart Association today welcomed new findings from the independent Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) at the University of Pennsylvania suggesting that Americans consider the Association the most trusted source of public health information after their personal physician. According to the APPC poll, more than 8 in 10 (82%) U.S. adults say they are confident in the American Heart Association to provide trustworthy information related to public health.

Per the APPC's news release, Americans place their highest confidence in their personal health care providers, with 86% reporting trust in their own doctor, nurse or primary health care professional to deliver reliable health information. Immediately following personal clinicians, the public expresses strong trust in major professional health and science organizations-including the American Heart Association-affirming the essential role these evidence‑driven associations play in supporting informed health decisions.

Public trust in the American Heart Association is earned -one rigorous study, one transparent guideline and one lifesaving action at a time. We are grateful that the Annenberg survey reflects continued strong confidence in public health organizations like ours that remained grounded in science. That trust is never taken for granted and is earned every day by our volunteer scientists, clinicians and leaders who, along with our dedicated professional staff, community volunteers and our donors, uphold the highest standards of evidence and integrity. We are also grateful for our many collaborators who share a desire to overcome health misinformation and work with us every day on behalf of everyone everywhere to educate Americans and ultimately improve heart and brain health for all." Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, American Heart Association

For more than a century, the Association has advanced science that informs the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease and stroke, and translated that evidence into clear, actionable guidance for the public, patients, clinicians and policymakers. The APPC findings underscore the ongoing importance of independent, science-driven organizations in a challenging information environment.

The Annenberg Public Policy Center poll released on March 6, was conducted Feb. 3 through 17, 2026 among a nationally representative sample of 1,650 adults. It has a margin of error of 3.5 points. The American Heart Association was not involved in the poll, its design or analysis.