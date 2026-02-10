AI-powered stethoscopes enable early detection of heart valve disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of CambridgeFeb 10 2026

Artificial intelligence could help doctors detect serious heart valve disease years earlier, potentially saving thousands of lives, a new study suggests.

Researchers led by the University of Cambridge analyzed heart sounds from nearly 1,800 patients using an AI algorithm trained to recognize valve disease, a condition that often goes undiagnosed until it becomes life-threatening.

The AI correctly identified 98% of patients with severe aortic stenosis, the most common form of valve disease requiring surgery, and 94% of those with severe mitral regurgitation, where the heart valve doesn't fully close and blood leaks backward across the valve.

The technology, which works with digital stethoscopes, outperformed GPs at detecting valve disease, and could be used as a rapid screening tool in primary care. The results are reported in the journal npj Cardiovascular Health.

"Valve disease is a silent epidemic," said Professor Anurag Agarwal from Cambridge's Department of Engineering, who led the research. "An estimated 300,000 people in the UK have severe aortic stenosis alone, and around a third don't know it. By the time symptoms appear, outcomes can be worse than for many cancers."

Valvular heart disease affects more than half of people over the age of 65, with around one in ten having significant disease. In its early stages, it is often symptom-free. "By the time advanced symptoms develop, the risk of death can be as high as 80% within two years if untreated," said co-author Professor Rick Steeds, from University Hospitals Birmingham. "The only current treatment is surgery to repair or replace the valve."

Currently, diagnosis of valve disease relies on echocardiography, which is the gold standard, but is expensive and time-consuming. Wait times on the NHS can stretch to many months, meaning it cannot be used as a screening tool for the general population.

Doctors may listen to the heart using a stethoscope, but this is not routinely done in short GP appointments, and is known to miss many cases.

"Cardiac auscultation is a difficult skill, and it's used less and less in busy GP surgeries," said Agarwal. "That's a big part of why so many cases of valve disease are being missed."

The new study – a collaboration between engineers and cardiologists, research nurses and other clinicians from five NHS Trusts – used digital stethoscopes to record heart sounds from 1,767 patients. Each study participant also had an echocardiogram, which was used as a reference.

Related Stories

Rather than training the algorithm to recognise heart murmurs - the traditional diagnostic marker - the researchers trained it directly on echocardiogram results. This allowed the system to learn subtle acoustic patterns that humans might miss, including cases with no obvious murmur.

When tested against 14 GPs who listened to the same recordings, the algorithm outperformed every single one, and did so consistently. Individual GPs varied widely in their judgments, with some prioritising sensitivity and others specificity. The AI delivered reliable results every time and was particularly accurate for severe disease.

The system was designed to minimise false alarms, reducing the risk of overwhelming already-stretched echocardiography services. The researchers say that the technology is not intended to replace doctors, but could be a useful screening tool, helping doctors decide which patients should be referred for further investigation and treatment.

Only a few seconds of heart sound recording is needed, and the test could be carried out by staff with minimal training. "If you can rule out people who definitely don't have significant disease, you can focus resources on those who need them most," said Agarwal.

The researchers say that further trials, carried out in real-world GP settings with a diverse group of patients, will be needed before the device can be rolled out to the general population. In addition, they say that more moderate forms of valve disease are more difficult to detect.

However, they say that AI could help address growing pressures on the health service caused by an ageing population.

"Valve disease is treatable. We can repair or replace damaged valves and give people many more years of healthy life," said Steeds. "But timing is everything. Simple, scalable screening tools like this could make a real difference by finding patients before irreversible damage occurs."

The research was supported in part by the National Institute for Health Research, the British Heart Foundation, and the Medical Research Council (MRC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Source:

University of Cambridge

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1038/s44325-026-00103-y

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cardiac MRI breakthrough could be a game changer for assessing advanced heart failure
AI-driven model enhances treatment decisions for cancer patients after heart attack
Cardiologists highlight overlooked heart risks across women’s lives
AI-enabled stethoscope doubles detection of valvular heart disease
New model predicts redo surgery risk in adult congenital heart disease
Cardiology consults post-surgery may reduce heart risks and mortality rates
Mapping the early onset of coronary heart disease in men
FIU establishes hub for cardiovascular innovation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Men develop premature heart disease earlier than women