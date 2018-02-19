Covestro and Pittsburgh Penguins announce multi-year unique partnership

Today, Covestro LLC and the Pittsburgh Penguins announced a multi-year agreement establishing Covestro as the “Official Innovation Partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins.” As part of the new agreement, the two Pittsburgh-based organizations will join forces to explore how material solutions can further improve the safety and sustainability of hockey.

A global provider of high-tech materials, Covestro brings 80 years of innovation experience to the partnership. The company’s advanced technologies are used in a wide range of industries, helping to make everyday products safer, stronger, lighter and more energy efficient. Many of these innovative solutions are developed at the company’s Robinson Township location, which serves as its North American headquarters and one of three R&D centers globally.

Related Stories Covestro to showcase innovative materials at MD&M West 2018

The unique partnership with the Penguins allows Covestro to examine potential applications across the sport of hockey—from player equipment to rink construction—with game-winning insight from a championship team.

“We’re excited about this partnership – not only because it supports our strong focus on innovation and sustainability, but also because it represents the unconventional kind of collaboration that is characteristic of Pittsburgh,” said Jerry MacCleary, chairman and CEO of Covestro LLC.

“It’s not every day you have the chance to pair science with sports in the pursuit of innovation, and we’re proud to be on the same team as the Pittsburgh Penguins.”

“The partnership between a championship hockey team and a global company focused on high-tech materials creates a unique environment for innovation,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins. “We very much look forward to working with Covestro and supporting its efforts to see what we can achieve together. The fact that we’re both from Pittsburgh – that this has such a Pittsburgh flavor – makes it all the more inspiring.”

For Covestro, the partnership further extends its presence in the global hockey market. The company is also a premium partner of the German Ice Hockey League. Both agreements lend an opportunity to explore the role of materials in hockey, with an eye toward safety and sustainability.