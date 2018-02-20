Physical activity could be used as strategy for diabetes prevention

February 20, 2018

Exercising more reduces the risk of diabetes and could see seven million fewer diabetic patients across mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, according to new research.

Researchers have found that higher levels of Leisure-time Physical Activity (LTPA), such as walking, jogging or running, are linked to a lower risk of diabetes in high-risk individuals.

And they have observed health benefits from low-intensity physical activity too - making it possible for older people to take steps to improve their health and reduce the risk of diabetes.

The research team, led by experts from the University of Birmingham, recommends that swift action is taken by health chiefs to promote physical activity as a way of reducing diabetes and combating China's growing obesity epidemic.

Over an 18-year period, researchers studied the lifestyles of 44,828 Chinese adults, aged between 20 and 80, who had been recently diagnosed with impaired fasting glucose (IFG) - an early warning signal for type 2 diabetes affecting one in four Chinese adults.

Professor Neil Thomas, from the University of Birmingham's Institute of Applied Health Research, commented: "We found that higher levels of LTPA are associated with a lower risk of diabetes in a large population of Chinese adults with IFG.

"About one-fifth of the observed diabetes cases which developed could have been avoided if inactive individuals had engaged in World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended levels of exercise.

"In the approximately 370 million Chinese adults with IFG, increasing LTPA by one category - for example, from low to moderate - would correspond to a potential reduction of at least seven million cases of diabetes. It may also offset the rapid increases in diabetes resulting from population aging and China's ongoing obesity epidemic.

"However, more than three-quarters of Chinese adults do not perform sufficient physical activity to reap such health benefits. Our findings emphasize the urgent need to promote physical activity as a strategy for diabetes prevention."

Related Stories

The research team included experts from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Academia Sinica, Taipei, Taiwan and MJ Health Research Foundation, Taipei, Taiwan. Their findings were published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Researchers studied a Chinese-born IFG population in Taiwan, following their health from 1996 to 2014. Compared with inactive participants, diabetes risk in individuals reporting low, moderate and high volume LTPA was reduced by 12%, 20%, and 25% respectively after adjusting for physical labor at work and other factors.

The researchers found that 19.2% of diabetes cases could have been avoided if the inactive participants had engaged in WHO recommendation levels of LTPA.

Estimations suggest there are about 112 million diabetic patients across the Greater China area (Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan) accounting for 40-60% of premature deaths before the age of 60 years and at least US$51 billion of economic burden.

Progressive deterioration in glucose metabolism occurs many years before the clinical diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, for which IFG is an early detectable pathological change.

Individuals with IFG constitute a significant proportion of the Chinese population, with 25% of Chinese adults meeting the American Diabetes Association (ADA) definition of IFG.

Every year 6-9% of individuals with IFG progress to diabetes and, compared to people with normal blood sugar levels, such patients have a higher risk of death from vascular and chronic kidney disease.

Source:

https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Benefits of physical activity can outweigh effects of severe obesity, study shows
Diabetes does not increase work-loss years due to early retirement
Study shows safety, accuracy of implanted continuous glucose sensor in diabetes patients
Researchers find shortcomings in pregnancy and prenatal care for women with diabetes
Clinical trial studying type 1 diabetes reaches full enrollment
New study explores connection between shift work and type 2 diabetes
Older males could live longer with light intensity exercise, study suggests
Plant-based diet improves diabetes markers in overweight adults, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Few minutes of physical activity may lower risk of death in older men, research suggests