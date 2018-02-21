Izon announce the launch of the qEV2 and qEV2 Exosome Isolation columns

February 21, 2018

Izon are pleased to announce the two latest additions to the qEV range, the qEV2 and qEV10 Exosome Isolation columns. The columns are in popular demand and are an important feature of the popular qEV range.

These new columns are particularly suited to isolating EVs from larger fluid volumes, featuring Luer lock fittings-which make multiple different configurations possible- and sample loading of 2ml and 10ml respectively.

The new qev2 can separate exosomes from a 2ml biological sample. It can function either by gravity flow using the buffer reservoir and sample loading provided or with the use of the Luer Lock fitting.

Related Stories

The qev10 is designed to separate exosomes from a 10ml biological sample. It can function either by gravity flow using the buffer reservoir and sample loading provided or with the use of the Luer Lock fitting.

Izon are working hard to develop new solutions and tools for researchers. With several new products in development, expect more exciting announcements in the year ahead.

Izon Science is the world leading manufacturer of nano-biological separation and characterisation tools. Its qEV SEC columns have fast become the EV separation method favoured by experts. Izon’s TRPS measurement system is the only accurate, standardisable and practical method of measuring complex nano-bio particles, particularly EVs and nanomedicine products.

For more information: http://izon.com/new-exosome-isolation-columns-extend-qev-range/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

More Content from Izon Science

See all content from Izon Science