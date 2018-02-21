Izon announce the launch of the qEV2 and qEV2 Exosome Isolation columns

Izon are pleased to announce the two latest additions to the qEV range, the qEV2 and qEV10 Exosome Isolation columns. The columns are in popular demand and are an important feature of the popular qEV range.

These new columns are particularly suited to isolating EVs from larger fluid volumes, featuring Luer lock fittings-which make multiple different configurations possible- and sample loading of 2ml and 10ml respectively.

The new qev2 can separate exosomes from a 2ml biological sample. It can function either by gravity flow using the buffer reservoir and sample loading provided or with the use of the Luer Lock fitting.

The qev10 is designed to separate exosomes from a 10ml biological sample. It can function either by gravity flow using the buffer reservoir and sample loading provided or with the use of the Luer Lock fitting.

Izon are working hard to develop new solutions and tools for researchers. With several new products in development, expect more exciting announcements in the year ahead.

Izon Science is the world leading manufacturer of nano-biological separation and characterisation tools. Its qEV SEC columns have fast become the EV separation method favoured by experts. Izon’s TRPS measurement system is the only accurate, standardisable and practical method of measuring complex nano-bio particles, particularly EVs and nanomedicine products.

For more information: http://izon.com/new-exosome-isolation-columns-extend-qev-range/