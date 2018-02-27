Bedfont Scientific nominated for 3 awards by Federation of Small Businesses

Bedfont, a medical device manufacturer, has been shortlisted for 3 awards by the Federation of Small Businesses

According to the Federation of Small Businesses, there are 5.5 small businesses across the UK and the awards they organize help to promote and recognize innovation, enterprise and accomplishment in 12 areas across the UK. Bedfont is proud to have been shortlisted in 3 categories for the South East: Business Exporter of the Year, Family Business of the Year and Employer of the Year.

Other categories include Business and Product Innovation, Community Award, Digital Business of the Year, Ethical-Green Business of the Year, Micro Business of the year, Scale-Up Business of the Year, Start-Up Business of the Year, Triumph over Adversity Award and the Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Bedfont, based in Kent, is a small family company of 40 employees who specialize in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices, which it exports to over 76 countries worldwide thanks to an unprecedented network of distributors.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont, says:

I am particularly proud of our nominations for Family Business and Employer of the year, as I feel these reflect what we are trying to achieve as part of our core culture. We have a low turnover of staff who enjoy their jobs and grow as the company does, and a network of dedicated distributors worldwide who all make us what we refer to as ‘The Bedfont Family’. This we feel directly contributes to our success overseas and has seen our Export business grow year on year, in the words of Richard Branson – ‘look after the employees; they will take care of the clients.

The South East FSB Awards will be held on 6th March and all successful regional category winners will have the chance to be crowned the national winner in each at the Westminster Park Plaza in London on 3 May 2018.