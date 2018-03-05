Supplementing magnesium is essential to help the body absorb vitamin D

March 5, 2018

If you supplement the sunshine vitamin, then it’s vital you take magnesium to help activate this nutrient so it can be used by the body, say researchers.

Magnesium Flakes (RRP £9.95 1Kg)

The review published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found that Vitamin D can't be metabolized without sufficient magnesium levels, meaning Vitamin D remains stored and inactive for around 50 percent of Americans.

Related Stories

Deficiency in either of these nutrients is reported to be associated with various disorders, including skeletal deformities, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic syndrome.

Researchers say the magnesium consumption from natural foods has decreased in the past few decades, owing to industrialized agriculture and changes in dietary habits. Magnesium status is low in populations who consume processed foods that are high in refined grains, fat, phosphate, and sugar.

Andrew Thomas founder and managing director of natural health company BetterYou said:

Supplementing vitamin D is advised by Public Health England for everyone during the winter months, which is important for bone and immune health. However, vitamin D is just one piece of the health jigsaw.

Seven in ten of us suffer from low levels of magnesium. And because we don’t get enough from our daily diet, a supplement that gets straight to where it’s needed is the way to recharge our systems.

Supplementing magnesium transdermally (through the skin) is a superior way to absorb this mineral, and has been proven to work five times faster than tablets. As it’s absorbed through the skin, it bypasses the digestive system straight into the body tissue providing a fast and effective dose directly to where it’s needed.

The BetterYou vitamin D oral spray and transdermal magnesium ranges are available at Holland and Barratt, all good health stores and online at www.betteryou.com. Vitamin D home test kits retail at £28 and are available from www.betteryou.com/vitamin-d-testing-service.  

Source:

https://betteryou.com/

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D3 could prevent and repair cardiovascular damage, finds study
Patients with IBS could benefit from vitamin D supplements, suggests new research
Fluorescence imaging can track vitamin C in the body
Normal intake of vitamin D reduces risk of death
Vitamin A-enriched cattle fodder is the key to protect against cow's milk allergy
Vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy could result in birth of obese children
Study suggests vitamin C enhances tuberculosis drugs effectiveness
Vitamin deficiency prevents proliferation of cancer stem cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
People with IBS symptoms likely to have low levels of vitamin D, study shows