Vizient's Procedural Analytics offers utilization insights for health care provider's procedures

With health care spending in the U.S. now topping $3 trillion, it is more critical than ever for health care providers to have the ability to connect procedure, supply and clinical data for insights. Procedural Analytics, the newest module in the Vizient Clinical Analytics platform, provides insight in near real time and enables users to tie decisions around cost and utilization with their quality and outcomes.

"The sustainability of any hospital is predicated on its ability to substantially reduce supply cost and increase quality. Data that brings together supply cost and quality for all aspects of patient care has been challenging to uncover until now," said Steve Meurer, executive principal, data science and member insights. "Procedural Analytics provides utilization insights for health care provider's procedures by enabling comparisons into critical metrics like length of stay, readmissions and complications to be made quickly and easily."

Vizient Procedural Analytics offers: