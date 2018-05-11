Genomic science can help healthcare professionals to identify, treat inherited cardiac conditions

May 11, 2018

The family history questions asked during patient assessments are becoming even more important with the rise of precision medicine and genetic testing.

The answers may provide clues to inherited conditions, help diagnose underlying genetic abnormalities and guide cascade screening of family members who also may be at risk.

An article in AACN Advanced Critical Care explores how healthcare professionals can use genomic science to identify and counsel patients at risk for inherited disorders that are common causes for sudden cardiac death.

By identifying an underlying genetic variant in a patient or family, clinicians can provide more personalized recommendations. Based on the clinical and genetic findings, family history and what is known to date in the literature, specific therapies – such as medications, implantable cardioverter defibrillators and the avoidance of certain triggers – can be recommended, which could avert a serious arrhythmia.

"Nurses and other healthcare professionals must be able to recognize red flags within the family history and detect abnormal waveforms on ECGs to better facilitate appropriate referrals and diagnostic evaluation, which may include genetic testing," said lead author Kathleen Hickey, FNP-BC, ANP-BC, EdD, professor of nursing, Columbia University Medical Center, New York. "Genetic testing can play an important role in properly diagnosing or guiding care in an ambiguous clinical presentation."

Genetic variations can affect the potassium, sodium and calcium channels, resulting in ionic changes across the cardiac membrane that may lead to arrhythmias and sudden death. The cardiac arrhythmias caused by disorders of ion channels are known as cardiac channelopathies.

The journal article "Cardiac Channelopathies: Recognition, Treatment, Management" discusses the current state of the science of genetic testing, disease identification and treatment, and management and counseling of patients with monogenic cardiac disorders.

Related Stories

The article includes several examples of electrocardiogram waves that show the distinctive characteristics of the most common cardiac disorders with known genetic associations. In addition to long QT syndrome and short QT syndrome, the article discusses Brugada syndrome, catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia and arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia/cardiomyopathy.

The article is part of a symposium, published in the spring 2018 issue of the peer-reviewed journal, that explores the current state of genomics medicine as it relates to various diseases. Other articles address:

  • Pharmacogenomics and its use in the intensive care unit
  • Genomic science behind brain injury, brain trauma and various neurological disorders
  • Genomic science within pulmonary medicine, including lung cancer and other disorders that have been the focus of genetic research

Christine Kessler, MN, ANP-C, CNS, BC-ADM, FAANP, endocrinology nurse practitioner and founder of Metabolic Medicine Associates, in King George, Virginia, served as editor for the symposium.

"Genomics promises to revolutionize medicine and healthcare, with a highly individualized approach to disease prevention and treatment," she said. "Precision medicine will soon make the current generic approach to care a relic of the past."

Source:

https://www.aacn.org/

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals how apoE4 gene confers risk for Alzheimer's disease in brain cells
Researchers identify six genes that predispose carriers to develop medulloblastoma
Physical fitness helps reduce genetic risk of heart disease, study finds
Researchers discover genetic catalysts that accelerate evolution of antibiotic resistance in bacteria
Environmental pollutants found to worsen rheumatoid arthritis
Study: Coarse particulate matter in air triggers inflammation and cancer biomarkers in rat brains
New studies show potential for using genetic information to create personalized vision care
Genetic make-up impacts long-term effectiveness of phobia treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Dr. Jan Phillip Junker discusses the applications of CRISPR-Cas9 in cell lineage analysis and the development of tomo-seq; a method to study the spatial organization of cells within whole organisms.

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
ALS and frontotemporal dementia share genetic connections