Evolutionary mutation weakens human immune response to solid tumors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - Davis HealthJul 3 2025

New research from UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center has uncovered an evolutionary change that may explain why certain immune cells in humans are less effective at fighting solid tumors compared to non-human primates. This insight could lead to more powerful cancer treatments.

The study was published in Nature Communications. It revealed a tiny genetic difference in an immune protein called Fas Ligand (FasL) between humans and non-human primates. This genetic mutation makes the FasL protein vulnerable to being disabled by plasmin, a tumor-associated enzyme. This vulnerability seems unique to humans and is not found in non-human primates, such as chimpanzees.

The evolutionary mutation in FasL may have contributed to the larger brain size in humans. But in the context of cancer, it was an unfavorable tradeoff because the mutation gives certain tumors a way to disarm parts of our immune system."

Jogender Tushir-Singh, senior author for the study and associate professor, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology

Tumor environment neutralizes key immune protein

FasL is an immune cell membrane protein that triggers a programmed cell death called apoptosis. Activated immune cells, including CAR-T cells made from a patient's immune system, use apoptosis to kill cancer cells.

The UC Davis team discovered that in human genes, a single evolutionary amino acid change - serine instead of proline at position 153 - makes FasL more susceptible to being cut and inactivated by plasmin.

Plasmin is a protease enzyme that is often elevated in aggressive solid tumors like triple negative breast cancer, colon cancer and ovarian cancer.

Related Stories

This means that even when human immune cells are activated and ready to attack the tumor cells, one of their key death weapons - FasL - can be neutralized by the tumor environment, reducing the effectiveness of immunotherapies.

The findings may help explain why CAR-T and T-cell-based therapies can be effective in blood cancers but often fall short in solid tumors. Blood cancers often do not rely on plasmin to metastasize, whereas tumors like ovarian cancer rely heavily on plasmin to spread the cancer.

Plasmin inhibitors may enhance immunotherapy

Significantly, the study also showed that blocking plasmin or shielding FasL from cleavage can restore its cancer-killing power. That finding may open new doors for improving cancer immunotherapy.

By combining current treatments with plasmin inhibitors or specially designed antibodies that protect FasL, scientists may be able to boost immune responses in patients with solid tumors.

"Humans have a significantly higher rate of cancer than chimpanzees and other primates. There is a lot that we do not know and can still learn from primates and apply to improve human cancer immunotherapies," said Tushir-Singh. "Regardless, this is a major step toward personalizing and enhancing immunotherapy for the plasmin-positive cancers that have been difficult to treat."

Source:

University of California - Davis Health

Journal reference:

Wamba, B. E. N., et al. (2025). Evolutionary regulation of human Fas ligand (CD95L) by plasmin in solid cancer immunotherapy. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-60990-0.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough study reveals killing power of CD4 T cells against cancer
Mayo Clinic researchers discover how ovarian cancer may begin
New KRAS mutation discovery opens door to targeted colon cancer therapies
Discovery of a genetic dimmer switch controlling embryonic development
New insights into the role of diet and microbiome in gastric cancer
Genetic markers show promise in predicting mood disorder treatment outcomes
Rice University recruits leading biophysicist with CPRIT support
UNIGE scientists uncover two key proteins that regulate chromatin remodelling

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study explores how a familiar spice tackles the toughest cancer cells